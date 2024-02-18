Ranking the Top 10 catchers heading into the 2024 MLB season

With Spring Training games almost upon us, the MLB season isn't far behind. The offseason is almost over and fans will be looking forward to the 2024 campaign with either hope or for the lucky ones, expectation.

After a winter dominated by the Los Angeles Dodgers' spending, the Dodgers and Atlanta Braves stand as the favorites for the World Series. The preseason favorites don't always win the trophy, though, and this is a good time to look at the best players in the league.

Here are the best 10 catchers in the league heading into the 2024 MLB season:

Top 10 catchers heading into the 2024 MLB season

#10 Cal Raleigh, Seattle Mariners

Cal Raleigh had an interesting offseason, as he raised eyebrows when he encouraged the Mariners to go after some big-money players. He retracted those comments and recently discussed the importance of trust and communication in any relationship.

That hiccup aside, Raleigh is one hell of a catcher and was one of the most valuable players on the team last year. As such, he will be an integral part of Seattle's plans in 2024, which include making some noise in the postseason.

#9 Gabriel Moreno, Arizona Diamondbacks

The Venezuelan star was one of the top players on a very impressive Arizona team in 2023 and that shouldn't change this season. While Gabriel Moreno faded a bit during the season, he picked up his game again and the 24-year-old is developing into a force.

#8 Yainer Diaz, Houston Astros

Yainer Diaz is entering Spring Training as the Houston Astros' full-time catcher. Diaz slashed .282/.308/.538 and hit 23 home runs in 377 plate appearances, recording a 128 OPS+. He finished in fifth place in the American League Rookie of the Year race and should push on in 2024.

#7 Alejandro Kirk, Toronto Blue Jays

Alejandro Kirk had an interesting year in 2023 and didn't push on quite as much as many had hoped. While some stats regressed slightly, others improved and Kirk looks primed to make a jump in 2024. The Blue Jays have lofty ambitions and will be hoping to get everything they can from Kirk. As such, the 25-year-old could be in for a huge year.

#6 Willson Contreras, St. Louis Cardinals

Willson Contreras has the experience and nous to make a difference in 2024 for the St. Louis Cardinals. The Cardinals will be looking to improve in the upcoming campaign and after delivering a 124 wRC+ in 2023, is working on other aspects of his game this year. That is certainly good news for fans and there is room for a little optimism in St. Louis this season.

#5 William Contreras, Milwaukee Brewers

The Milwaukee Brewers are a tough team to predict this season, but one thing for certain is that William Contreras will be a player to watch. After a season where he won a Silver Slugger and came 11th in MVP voting, the sky appears to be the limit.

#4 Sean Murphy, Atlanta Braves

The Atlanta Braves are one of the toughest teams in the MLB and have a stacked roster. One important piece is Sean Murphy, who is one of the top players not just in his position, but in the league. He is one of the best hitters in the MLB and in 2023, slashed 251/.365/.843 to go along with 21 doubles, 21 home runs and 68 RBIs.

#3 Will Smith, LA Dodgers

The LA Dodgers are one of the strongest teams in the league on paper and have superstars everywhere. The MLB's galacticos are going to be in the spotlight and Will Smith could see improvements in 2024. He played through some injuries last year, which affected his stats, but expect better in the upcoming campaign. If there are issues in LA, that will likely be about team chemistry, not Will Smith.

#2 Adley Rutschman, Baltimore Orioles

The Baltimore Orioles had a superb 2023 season, headlined by their 101 wins. Adley Rutschman was a big part of that and MLB Network listed him as their top catcher for 2024. This is high praise and Rutschman deserves it, however, there is one player who maybe edges past him.

#1 J.T. Realmuto, Philadelphia Flyers

Three-time All-Star J.T. Realmuto had a disappointing 2023 campaign by his standards, and many think the torch has been passed on. The 32-year-old isn't done yet and both he and the Phillies are looking to make a statement this season.

Realmuto has one of the best throwing arms in the MLB and still has power. Many think that he is slowing down, but this could be the time for Realmuto to put those doubts to bed.

