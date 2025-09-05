  • home icon
  • Baseball
  • MLB
  • Red Sox vs. Diamondbacks: Game 1 prediction, odds, injuries, and picks - September 5, 2025

Red Sox vs. Diamondbacks: Game 1 prediction, odds, injuries, and picks - September 5, 2025

By Shubham Soni
Modified Sep 05, 2025 11:47 GMT
MLB: Arizona Diamondbacks at Boston Red Sox - Source: Imagn
Red Sox vs. Diamondbacks: Game 1 prediction, odds, injuries, and picks - September 5, 2025 - Source: Imagn

The Boston Red Sox and Arizona Diamondbacks open a fresh three-game set Friday night in Phoenix, with both teams carrying momentum into September but facing very different playoff pictures. The Red Sox have fought through injuries to stay alive in the AL Wild Card race, riding strong pitching and timely hitting to a 7-3 stretch over their last 10 games.

Ad

Arizona, meanwhile, has hovered just below .500 most of the year, but its power bats keep them dangerous, especially at home, where it’s slugged their way to a winning record. With rookie Payton Tolle getting another chance to impress on the mound against veteran lefty Eduardo Rodriguez, Game 1 offers a true test of Boston’s depth and Arizona’s ability to stay in the fight.

Starting Pitchers

Payton Tolle (Red Sox)

Ad
also-read-trending Trending

The rookie southpaw has just 5.1 MLB innings under his belt, but he’s impressed early with a 3.38 ERA, 0.94 WHIP, and eight strikeouts. He’s shown poise beyond his age, though facing a deeper Arizona lineup will be his toughest test yet.

Eduardo Rodriguez (Diamondbacks)

Rodriguez owns a 5.40 ERA and 1.62 WHIP across 125 innings, struggling with command despite 120 strikeouts. He has the stuff to miss bats, but has been too hittable, making this start a key chance to stabilize against a dangerous Boston offense.

Ad

Hot Hitters to Watch

Rafael Devers (Red Sox)

Devers is Boston’s primary power engine. He can end an inning with one swing and forces opposing pitchers to avoid mistakes in the middle of the plate. When Devers sees a hittable pitch, he makes it count, that’s the single biggest threat for Boston every night.

Corbin Carroll (Diamondbacks)

Carroll is Arizona’s catalyst, a batter who creates pressure with both contact and speed. He forces pitchers to expand the zone and produces momentum through extra bases and aggressive baserunning. If Carroll gets his hands on one early, Arizona’s lineup behind him becomes markedly more dangerous.

Ad

Injury Report

Diamondbacks:

  • Lourdes Gurriel Jr.: 10-Day IL (ACL)
  • Pavin Smith: 10-Day IL (quadricep)
  • Anthony DeSclafani: 15-Day IL (thumb)
  • Kevin Ginkel: 60-Day IL (shoulder)
  • Tommy Henry: 60-Day IL (elbow)
  • Christian Montes De Oca: 60-Day IL (elbow)
  • Justin Martinez: 60-Day IL (elbow)
  • Cristian Mena: 60-Day IL (shoulder)
  • Corbin Burnes: 60-Day IL (elbow)
  • A.J. Puk: 60-Day IL (elbow)
  • Blake Walston: 60-Day IL (elbow)

Red Sox:

  • Jordan Hicks: 15-Day IL (shoulder)
  • Roman Anthony: 10-Day IL (oblique)
  • Hunter Dobbins: 60-Day IL (ACL)
  • Marcelo Mayer: 60-Day IL (wrist)
  • Richard Fitts: 15-Day IL (biceps)
  • Wilyer Abreu: 10-Day IL (calf)
  • Luis Guerrero: 60-Day IL (elbow)
  • Tanner Houck: 60-Day IL (flexor)
  • Liam Hendriks: 60-Day IL (hip)
  • Josh Winckowski: 60-Day IL (elbow)
  • Triston Casas: 60-Day IL (knee)
  • Kutter Crawford: 60-Day IL (knee)
  • Patrick Sandoval: 60-Day IL (elbow)
Ad

Current Odds

  • Run Line: Red Sox −1.5 (+128) | Diamondbacks +1.5 (−132)
  • Total: Over 8.5 (−123) | Under 8.5 (+101)
  • Moneyline: Red Sox −126 | Diamondbacks +104

Final Score Prediction & Best Bets

  1. Red Sox Moneyline (-126)
  2. Over 8.5 (-123)
  3. Corbin Carroll 1+ Extra-Base Hit

Projection: Red Sox 6, Diamondbacks 4

About the author
Shubham Soni

Shubham Soni

Shubham Soni is a dedicated baseball journalist at Sportkeeda with a deep passion for Major League Baseball. Specializing in player profiles, in-depth analysis, and trade updates, He provides readers with expert insights and strategic advice to enhance their fantasy sports experience. With a keen focus on player performances, game previews, and betting trends.

Know More

Quick Links

Edited by Shubham Soni
More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...
comments icon

What's your opinion?
Sportskeeda logo
Close menu
WWE
WWE
NBA
NBA
NFL
NFL
MMA
MMA
Tennis
Tennis
NHL
NHL
Golf
Golf
MLB
MLB
Soccer
Soccer
F1
F1
WNBA
WNBA
down arrow icon
More
Important Links
About Us
Write For Us
Policies
Grievance Redressal
Editorial Standards
Fact Check
Affiliate Program
Careers
CSR
Privacy Policy
Contact Us
bell-icon Manage notifications