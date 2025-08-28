Red Sox vs. Orioles: Game 3 prediction, odds, injuries, and picks - August 28, 2025

Thursday afternoon at Camden Yards sets the stage for two AL East rivals heading in very different directions. The Boston Red Sox, winners of seven of their last 12 against Baltimore, are clinging to postseason hopes behind one of the league’s breakout aces, Garrett Crochet.

The Orioles, meanwhile, return home battered by injuries and riding a three-game skid, with rookie Cade Povich trying to hold down a powerful Boston lineup. It’s a matchup of urgency versus pride, Boston chasing October, Baltimore searching for answers.

Starting Pitchers

Red Sox: Garrett Crochet (LHP)

Crochet has been one of the most dominant arms in the American League this season, carrying a 14-5 record with a 2.38 ERA and 1.06 WHIP across 166.1 innings. He’s racked up 207 strikeouts with an elite 11.2 K/9 rate while limiting hard contact (0.8 HR/9). His consistency and swing-and-miss stuff make him a tough matchup for Baltimore’s hitters.

Orioles: Cade Povich (LHP)

Povich has struggled through his 2025 campaign, holding a 2-7 record with a 5.13 ERA and 1.43 WHIP in 2025. He’s shown flashes of strikeout ability with 95 Ks, but command and run prevention have been issues. Facing a red-hot Red Sox lineup, Povich will need to limit free passes and avoid falling behind in counts if he wants to keep his team in the game.

Hot Hitters

Bregman has been Boston’s steady force, hitting .298 with 16 homers and 53 RBI. He’s sharp against lefties, making him a real threat against Cade Povich’s shaky command. If Povich leaves anything up, Bregman has the bat speed to make him pay.

Mountcastle hasn’t found his full power stroke this year, batting .251 with 4 homers and 23 RBI, but he’s still a right-handed bat Boston can’t overlook. Crochet has dominated, yet Mountcastle has the kind of pull-side pop that could flip momentum with one mistake.

Injury Report

Baltimore Orioles:

Brandon Young – Hamstring, 60-Day IL

Scott Blewett – Elbow, 60-Day IL

Gary Sanchez – Knee, 60-Day IL

Jordan Westburg – Ankle, 10-Day IL

Felix Bautista – Shoulder, 60-Day IL

Adley Rutschman – Oblique, 10-Day IL

Zach Eflin – Back, 60-Day IL

Tyler O’Neill – Wrist, 10-Day IL

Colin Selby – Hamstring, 15-Day IL

Jorge Mateo – Elbow, 60-Day IL

Cody Poteet – Shoulder, 60-Day IL

Grayson Rodriguez – Elbow, 60-Day IL

Albert Suarez – Shoulder, 60-Day IL

Tyler Wells – Elbow, 60-Day IL

Boston Red Sox:

Richard Fitts – Biceps, 15-Day IL

Wilyer Abreu – Calf, 10-Day IL

Rob Refsnyder – Oblique, 10-Day IL

Luis Guerrero – Elbow, 60-Day IL

Tanner Houck – Flexor, 60-Day IL

Hunter Dobbins – ACL, 60-Day IL

Marcelo Mayer – Wrist, 10-Day IL

Liam Hendriks – Hip, 60-Day IL

Justin Slaten – Shoulder, 60-Day IL

Josh Winckowski – Elbow, 60-Day IL

Triston Casas – Knee, 60-Day IL

Kutter Crawford – Knee, 60-Day IL

Patrick Sandoval – Elbow, 60-Day IL

Current Odds

Run Line: Red Sox -1.5 (−108) | Orioles +1.5 (−113)

Red Sox | Orioles Total: Over 7.5 (−116) | Under 7.5 (−105)

| Moneyline: Red Sox −198 | Orioles +160

Final Score Prediction & Best Bets

Best Bets

Under 7.5 (−105) Red Sox Moneyline (−198) Lean: Red Sox -1.5 (−108)

Projection: Red Sox 4, Orioles 2

About the author Shubham Soni Shubham Soni is a dedicated baseball journalist at Sportkeeda with a deep passion for Major League Baseball. Specializing in player profiles, in-depth analysis, and trade updates, He provides readers with expert insights and strategic advice to enhance their fantasy sports experience. With a keen focus on player performances, game previews, and betting trends. Know More