Red Sox vs. Phillies: Game 3 prediction, lineup, odds, injuries and betting picks - July 23, 2025

The Philadelphia Phillies look to complete a three-game sweep of the Boston Red Sox on Wednesday night, riding the momentum of two tight victories at Citizens Bank Park. With their offense clicking and the bullpen holding firm, Philly enters Game 3 in full control.

Boston, on the other hand, is desperate to avoid a road sweep as they send Lucas Giolito to the mound against the strikeout-heavy lefty Jesus Luzardo. With both teams eyeing postseason positioning, expect intensity from the first pitch.

Starting Pitchers

Lucas Giolito (Red Sox, RHP)

Giolito enters this matchup with a solid 6-2 record and a 3.59 ERA across 77.2 innings. While his last outing saw him surrender four runs in a loss to the Cubs, he still managed six strikeouts, pushing his season total to 70. With a 1.24 WHIP and an 8.1 K/9, Giolito’s mix of movement and command can challenge any lineup, especially if he keeps the long ball in check.

Jesus Luzardo (Phillies)

Jesus Luzardo brings an 8-5 record into this start, along with a 4.29 ERA and 129 strikeouts in 109 innings. Though his last outing against the Angels was cut short after allowing four runs in 4.2 innings, he still fanned seven batters, showcasing his elite swing-and-miss stuff. With a 1.43 WHIP, command remains a concern, but his electric left arm keeps him dangerous every time he takes the mound.

Hot Hitters to Watch

Jarren Duran (Red Sox)

Jarren Duran continues to be a spark plug for Boston’s offense, batting .257 with nine homers, 51 RBIs and 16 stolen bases. His blend of speed and contact makes him a constant threat at the top of the order.

Kyle Schwarber launched a solo shot against Boston in Game 2, raising his season tally to 33 homers with 75 RBIs. With power in bunches and back-to-back hot games, he’s a danger to go deep again tonight.

Projected Lineups

Red Sox (Away Team):

DH Rob Refsnyder (R)

2B Romy Gonzalez (R)

3B Alex Bregman (R)

RF Roman Anthony (L)

C Omar Narvaez (R)

SS Trevor Story (R)

LF Jarren Duran (L)

1B Abraham Toro (S)

CF Ceddanne Rafaela (R)

SP: Lucas Giolito (R) 6-2, 3.59 ERA

Phillies (Home Team):

SS Trea Turner (R)

DH Kyle Schwarber (L)

1B Bryce Harper (L)

RF Nick Castellanos (R)

2B Bryson Stott (L)

C J.T. Realmuto (R)

LF Max Kepler (L)

3B Otto Kemp (R)

CF Brandon Marsh (L)

SP: Jesus Luzardo (L) 8-5, 4.29 ERA

Injury Report

Red Sox:

Tanner Houck (elbow) – Out until at least August.

Kutter Crawford (wrist) – Likely done for the season.

Phillies:

Alec Bohm (rib) – Out, return expected mid-August.

Joe Ross (back) – On 15-day IL.

Aaron Nola (rib) – On 60-day IL, progressing in rehab.

Current Odds

Run Line:

Red Sox +1.5 (−169)

Phillies −1.5 (+138)

Total:

Over 8.5 (−123)

Under 8.5 (+101)

Moneyline:

Red Sox +128

Phillies −156

Best Bets & Prediction

Final Score Prediction: Phillies 5, Red Sox 3

Top Bets:

Phillies Moneyline (−156) Luzardo’s strikeout upside plus home-field comfort make Philadelphia a solid pick. Under 8.5 Total Runs (+101) With two pitchers capable of controlling the game, a tighter affair is likely. Parlay: Phillies ML + Under 8.5, Solid value combining a pitching advantage and low run total.

