Reds vs. Dodgers: Game 1 prediction, lineup, odds, injuries, and picks - September 30, 2025| AL Wild Card Series

The stage is set at Dodger Stadium as the Los Angeles Dodgers and Cincinnati Reds collide in Game 1 of the NL Wild Card Series on Tuesday. The Dodgers, fresh off another NL West crown with a 93-69 record, enter the postseason with both pedigree and pressure, looking to lean on their deep pitching staff and star-studded lineup.

Cincinnati, meanwhile, has battled through injuries and ups and downs to reach October, finishing 83-79 and earning its shot at a postseason upset. With contrasting paths and plenty of storylines, this opener has the makings of a tense, low-scoring battle where every pitch and swing will matter.

Starting Pitchers

Hunter Greene - Cincinnati Reds

Greene draws the ball for the Reds in his first postseason start; he’s been dominant when healthy, sitting with triple-digit velocity and a swing-and-miss slider that produces strikeouts. Greene’s 2025 profile makes him a true threat to shorten this game if he reaches the fifth or sixth inning without trouble. Expect the Reds to ride his fastball early and use the bullpen only if forced.

Blake Snell - Los Angeles Dodgers

Snell is the Dodgers’ Game 1 starter, a left-hander who pairs a high strikeout rate with elite tunnel/sequence work when healthy. After limited starts this season due to shoulder issues, Snell has returned to form in his recent outings and can shut down Cincinnati lineups when his fastball and breaking ball are working. The Dodgers will look for Snell to give quality length and put pressure on the Reds’ depth.

Hot Hitters

Los Angeles Dodgers - Shohei Ohtani / Mookie Betts / Freddie Freeman

Ohtani’s two-way presence (bat and potential G3 start if necessary) looms large, and Betts and Freeman provide contact, power, and OBP at the top of the lineup. The Dodgers’ depth and situational hitting make them hard to roll over in a short series.

Cincinnati Reds - Elly De La Cruz / Spencer Steer / Alexis Diaz (bullpen impact)

De La Cruz’s power-speed combo and Spencer Steer’s two-strike power matter in late innings; Cincinnati’s bullpen, including high-leverage arms, will be crucial if Greene leaves early or the game tightens in the late innings. The Reds’ late-season surge has them swinging with confidence.

Injury Report

Cincinnati Reds:

Wade Miley – Forearm (60-Day IL)

Rhett Lowder – Shoulder (60-Day IL)

Ian Gibaut – Shoulder (60-Day IL)

Carson Spiers – Elbow (60-Day IL)

Brandon Williamson – Elbow (60-Day IL)

Julian Aguiar – Elbow (60-Day IL)

Tyler Callihan – Wrist (60-Day IL)

Austin Hays – Back (Day-To-Day)

Los Angeles Dodgers:

Kyle Hurt – Elbow (60-Day IL)

Nick Frasso – Undisclosed (60-Day IL)

Brock Stewart – Shoulder (15-Day IL)

Kirby Yates – Hamstring (15-Day IL)

Will Smith – Hand (10-Day IL)

Michael Kopech – Knee (15-Day IL)

River Ryan – Elbow (60-Day IL)

Tony Gonsolin – Elbow (60-Day IL)

Brusdar Graterol – Shoulder (60-Day IL)

Evan Phillips – Elbow (60-Day IL)

Michael Grove – Shoulder (60-Day IL)

Gavin Stone – Shoulder (60-Day IL)

Current Odds

Run Line: Reds +1.5 (−132) / Dodgers −1.5 (+109)

Total: Over 7 (−113) / Under 7 (−108)

Moneyline: Reds +167 / Dodgers −206

Best Bets & Final Prediction

Dodgers Moneyline (−206) Reds +1.5 (−132) Under 7 (−108)

Final score prediction: Dodgers 4, Reds 2

