Reds vs. Dodgers: Game 2 prediction, odds, injuries, and picks - August 26, 2025

The Dodgers and Reds play Tuesday night at Dodger Stadium in a contest with playoff repercussions for both clubs. Los Angeles (75-57) is atop the NL West and has taken four straight at home on the strength of solid pitching and timely hitting. Cincinnati (68-64) remains in the thick of the NL Central fight but hasn't been quite as solid on the road, where they're just under .500.

Ad

With ace veteran Clayton Kershaw set to face Nick Martinez, and stars like Freddie Freeman, Shohei Ohtani, and Elly De La Cruz in the lineups, this should be another hard-fought contest in the season series, which the Dodgers lead 3-1.

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

Starting Pitchers

Reds - Nick Martinez

Martinez is coming off a sharp outing against the Angels, where he allowed just one run over six innings with seven strikeouts. His ability to limit walks and keep the ball in play has given the Reds stability in the middle of their rotation.

Ad

Trending

Dodgers - Clayton Kershaw

The veteran left-hander continues to perform effectively at age 37. In his last start versus the Rockies, Kershaw went 5.2 innings, allowing three runs on six hits while earning the win. His command and ability to neutralize left-handed bats remain key strengths.

Hot Hitters to Watch

Cincinnati Reds: Austin Hays

Hays has been a steady contributor in the Reds’ lineup, providing consistent contact and timely hitting. While not a power threat on Ohtani’s level, his ability to get on base and drive in runs keeps him valuable in the middle of the order.

Ad

Los Angeles Dodgers: Shohei Ohtani

Ohtani continues to dominate as one of baseball’s most dangerous hitters. He homered again in Sunday’s win over the Padres, marking his 45th of the season. With elite power, strong plate discipline, and speed on the bases, he’s the centerpiece of the Dodgers’ offense.

Injury Report:

Los Angeles Dodgers:

Max Muncy – 10-Day IL (oblique)

Brock Stewart – 15-Day IL (shoulder)

Tommy Edman – 10-Day IL (ankle)

Hyeseong Kim – 10-Day IL (shoulder)

Michael Kopech – 60-Day IL (knee)

Roki Sasaki – 60-Day IL (shoulder)

Tony Gonsolin – 60-Day IL (elbow)

Evan Phillips – 60-Day IL (forearm)

Kyle Hurt – 60-Day IL (elbow)

Michael Grove – 60-Day IL (shoulder)

Brusdar Graterol – 60-Day IL (shoulder)

River Ryan – 60-Day IL (elbow)

Gavin Stone – 60-Day IL (shoulder)

Ad

Cincinnati Reds:

Ian Gibaut – 60-Day IL (shoulder)

Tyler Stephenson – 10-Day IL (thumb)

Chase Burns – 15-Day IL (elbow)

Nick Lodolo – 15-Day IL (finger)

Wade Miley – 60-Day IL (flexor)

Rhett Lowder – 60-Day IL (forearm)

Carson Spiers – 60-Day IL (shoulder)

Tyler Callihan – 60-Day IL (forearm)

Brandon Williamson – 60-Day IL (elbow)

Julian Aguiar – 60-Day IL (elbow)

Current Odds:

Run Line: Reds +1.5 (−144) | Dodgers −1.5 (+118)

Total: Over 9 (−105) | Under 9 (−115)

Moneyline: Reds +151 | Dodgers −186.

Final Score Prediction & Best Bets

Best Bets

Ad

Dodgers Moneyline (−186) Dodgers Run Line −1.5 (+118) Under 9 (−115)

Projection: Dodgers 4, Reds 2

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Shubham Soni Shubham Soni is a dedicated baseball journalist at Sportkeeda with a deep passion for Major League Baseball. Specializing in player profiles, in-depth analysis, and trade updates, He provides readers with expert insights and strategic advice to enhance their fantasy sports experience. With a keen focus on player performances, game previews, and betting trends. Know More