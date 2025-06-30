Reds vs. Red Sox: Game 1 prediction, odds, injuries and picks - June 30, 2025

The Cincinnati Reds and Boston Red Sox are set to begin a three-game interleague series on Monday night at Fenway Park. These two teams do not typically square off, but this feels like it should be a competitive series.
Cincinnati has improved to 44-40 on the year with some solid play, while Boston has been scuffling and now sits at 41-44. Here is a look at the odds for the series opener and some predictions that should be made.
Reds vs. Red Sox prediction
Elly De La Cruz is having a big season for the Cincinnati Reds, leading the way with 18 home runs and 57 RBIs. Cincinnati is a team that has momentum on offense, and that is a key in this matchup.
Chase Burns is set to take the ball for the Reds in this game, and he is 0-0 with a 5.40 ERA this season. The Reds have been getting good pitching, a trend that simply must continue.
Garrett Crochet will be starting for the Boston Red Sox, and he has been pitching well this season. Crochet comes into this game with a record of 7-4, and he also has a solid ERA of 2.06.
Offense has been a major problem for the Red Sox this season as they just can't seem to score runs. Look for the Red Sox to fix that problem in this matchup as they score enough to get a big win.
Prediction: Boston Red Sox 5, Cincinnati Reds 3
Reds vs. Red Sox odds
Money Line: Cincinnati Reds (+145), Boston Red Sox (-175)
Run Spread: Reds +1.5 (-150), Red Sox -1.5 (+125)
Total Runs: Over 7.5 (-110), Under 7.5 (-110)
Reds vs. Red Sox injuries
Cincinnati Reds injury report
Jake Fraley (OF): 10-Day IL (Right shoulder strain)
Graham Ashcraft (RHP): 15-Day IL (Right groin strain)
Noelvi Marte (3B): 10-Day IL (Left oblique strain)
Carson Spiers (RHP): 60-Day IL (Right shoulder impingement)
Hunter Greene (RHP): 15-Day IL (Right groin strain)
Connor Joe (OF/1B): 10-Day IL (Hand, foot and mouth disease)
Wade Miley (LHP): 15-Day IL (Left flexor strain)
Boston Red Sox injury report
Zack Kelly (RHP): TBD (Right oblique tightness)
Tanner Houck (RHP): 15-Day IL (Right flexor strain)
Jordan Hicks (RHP): 15-Day IL (Right toe inflammation)
Masataka Yoshida (OF/DH): 60-Day IL (Right shoulder labrum tear)
Alex Bregman (3B): 10-Day IL (Right quad strain)
Reds vs. Red Sox picks
The Cincinnati Reds are coming into this series with a ton of momentum, but the Boston Red Sox are going to be the team to watch in this game.
Money Line: Boston Red Sox -175
Run Spread: Red Sox -1.5 (+125)
Total Runs: Over 7.5 (-110)