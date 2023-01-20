Remaining MLB Free Agents: Listing the top 5 players still available on the market 

With the MLB regular season now just over two months away, most of the top free agents of the offseason have been snatched up. Carlos Correa ended his contractual drama by penning a new deal with the Minnesota Twins and Atlanta Braves shortstop Dansby Swanson signed a big deal with the Chicago Cubs, to name a few big deals.

However, there are still some MLB free agents who have yet to find a new home for 2023. Today, we are counting down the top 5 remaining free agents around the MLB.

Top 5 MLB agents that are still available

5. Jose Iglesias

The 33-year old Cuban shortstop is yet to find a new MLB team after his one-year deal with the Colorado Rockies expired. Iglesias' 11-year career has featured no fewer than six teams. Iglesias is a middle-of-the-lineup hitter who has been known to steal bases. His power has been diminishing in recent years as he hit only three home runs in 118 games last season, down from a career-high of 11 in 2019.

4. Jurickson Profar

Jurickson Profar will be 30 before Opening Day 2023, and still does not have a team for the new season. Profar hit 20 home runs in 2018 and 2019 while playing for the Texas Rangers and Oakland Athletics, respectively, but his production tailed off when he signed with the San Diego Padres in 2020.

Fireside Yankees @FiresideYankees Jurickson Profar's last postseason brought a solid 107 wRC+ to the Padres' NLCS run, but most importantly he posted a .365 OBP. He also made plenty of contact (15.4% K%), so could Profar bring something to the Yankees that they've been missing in the postseason? #NYY Jurickson Profar's last postseason brought a solid 107 wRC+ to the Padres' NLCS run, but most importantly he posted a .365 OBP. He also made plenty of contact (15.4% K%), so could Profar bring something to the Yankees that they've been missing in the postseason? #NYY https://t.co/5clEoEgkt3

"Jurickson Profar's last postseason brought a solid 107 wRC+ to the Padres' NLCS run, but most importantly he posted a .365 OBP. He also made plenty of contact (15.4% K%), so could Profar bring something to the Yankees that they've been missing in the postseason? #NYY" - Fireside Yankees

The 2022 campaign was a big rebound as he set career highs in both plate appearances and hits. Profar is still young enough that he would be a good addition to any MLB team looking for a strong utility man who can get on base and score runs.

3. Josh Harrison

At the age of 35, infield utility man Josh Harrison still has some baseball left to give. Although not the player that he was with the Pittsburgh Pirates in the mid-2010s, Harrison has kept his batting average above .250 in each of the past four years. Josh Harrison was also able to put together a decent season with the Chicago White Sox last season, hitting seven home runs and 27 RBIs to accompany a slugging percentage of .370 as well as 19 doubles. Harrison would bring experience and versatility to any team that signs him in 2023.

2. Trey Mancini

When Trey Mancini announced that he had been diagnosed with cancer in early 2020, many wondered if the utility man would ever recover. Despite missing the shortened MLB season of 2020 on account of his illness, Mancini has returned to the league cancer-free.

Evan Webb @Evan_W_Webb Trey Mancini saved the World Series and Justin Verlander’s legacy and for that I will always be grateful.



Trey Mancini saved the World Series and Justin Verlander’s legacy and for that I will always be grateful. https://t.co/Q7UpB9VnA1

"Trey Mancini saved the World Series and Justin Verlander’s legacy and for that I will always be grateful." - Evan Webb

Although he has never quite matched the 35 home runs he hit in 2019, Mancini has still been a threat offensively, hitting 39 home runs in the two seasons since his return. Mancini also won the World Series with the Houston Astros this past season, making some key fielding appearances throughout the series. Only 30, Mancini would be a good pickup for any MLB team who wants to add a versatile fielder who is more than comfortable in any corner of the field.

1. Michael Wacha

Starting pitcher Michael Wacha had one of the best seasons of his career in 2022 as a pitcher for the Boston Red Sox.

Red Sox @RedSox That's a lot of Ks!



Congrats to Michael Wacha on strikeout No. 1,000! That's a lot of Ks!Congrats to Michael Wacha on strikeout No. 1,000! https://t.co/F3gYbWfHuo

"That's a lot of K's! Congrats to Michael Wacha on strikeout No. 1,000!" - Red Sox

In June, Wacha pitched the 10th 1-0 complete game shutout in Red Sox history, prevailing over the Los Angeles Angels. All told, Wacha compiled a 11-2 record with an ERA of 3.32 on the Red Sox last year, marking his lowest ERA in four seasons. At 6-foot-6, the imposing starter would be a welcome addition to many rotations.

Poll : 0 votes