Ronald Acuna Jr. drops exclusive clothing line celebrating MVP Triumph with vibrant t-shirt range

This year, Ronald Acuna Jr. added another prestigious award to his resume by winning the 2023 National League MVP Award. He was a unanimous choice, garnering all 30 first-place votes. In 2018, the Atlanta Braves outfielder secured the NL Rookie of the Year Award, however, this marks his first time being honored with the NL MVP.

To commemorate his unanimous victory, Acuna has launched exclusive MVP T-shirts under the ACUNA BRAND x MVP COLLECTION. The Braves star unveiled his latest capsule on ACUNA's official e-commerce site on November 23, 2023.

acunajr13.com/website

The newest collection features special MVP T-shirts designed to showcase strong summer aesthetics. This collection will be categorized under MVP 2023 exclusives and is available in a vibrant color palette.

Ronald Acuna Jr. dazzled the All-Star Game Red Carpet

Ronald Acuna Jr. made a grand entrance at the All-Star Game Red Carpet, donning his diamond chain that effortlessly outshone every other piece of jewelry. The Atlanta Braves star sported a chain that showcased his special celebration, adorned with diamonds and baguettes.

Chosen to represent the National League, this marked Acuna's fourth appearance in the All-Star Game throughout his career. He earned this honor as the first pick, having achieved the remarkable feat of being the first player to reach 20 home runs, 40 stolen bases, and 50 RBIs before the All-Star break, with an NL-best OPS of .999.

Ronald Acuna Jr. won unanimous NL MVP

Acuna's epic season was finished off with a unanimous NL MVP decision. He defeated the likes of Mookie Betts and Freddie Freeman of the Los Angeles Dodgers, who were the other finalists.

Meanwhile, in the AL MVP category, Los Angeles Angels' Shohei Ohtani won a unanimous victory. This marked the first time in the league's history, since the introduction of the voting ballot for the season MVP awards, that both leagues had unanimous winners.

