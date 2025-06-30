Royals vs. Mariners: Game 1 prediction, odds, injuries, and picks - June 30, 2025

The Kansas City Royals take on the Seattle Mariners on Monday for the first of four games at T-Mobile Park. Kansas City finds itself fourth in the AL Central with a 39-45 record, while Seattle, currently 43-40, is second in the AL West.
Let's take a look at the odds and how the action might play out in this series opener.
Royals vs Mariners prediction
Taking the mound for the Royals is righty Michael Wacha, who has posted a 4-7 record, along with a 3.33 ERA and 74 total strikeouts. Offensively, Bobby Witt Jr., Maikel Garcia, Jonathan India and Vinnie Pasquantino have been enjoying good seasons.
For Seattle, right-hander George Kirby will take the mound. Kirby is doing much worse than his counterpart on paper, with a 1-4 record, along with a 5.40 ERA and 36 total strikeouts. However, those numbers are heavily inflated by his two starts just after returning from the IL. The 27-year-old has shown improvement from those early struggles.
At the plate, Cal Raleigh is enjoying a fantastic season, leading the majors in home runs, supported by the likes of Julio Rodriguez, J.P. Crawford and Jorge Polanco.
Seattle has arguably been the better team this season, and that difference in quality should be evident on Monday, especially at T-Mobile Park.
Prediction: Kansas City Royals 3, Seattle Mariners 4
Odds
Money Line: Kansas City Royals +131, Seattle Mariners -154
Run Line: Kansas City +1.5 (-164), Seattle -1.5 (+134)
Total Runs: Over 6.5 (-152), Under 6.5 (+123)
Injury report
Royals injuries
- Michael Massey: 10-day IL (Ankle)
- Cole Ragans: 15-day IL (Rotator cuff)
- Hunter Harvey: 60-day IL (Shoulder)
- Alec Marsh: 60-day IL (Shoulder)
- James McArthur: 60-day IL (Elbow)
Mariners injuries
- Bryce Miller: 15-day IL (Elbow)
- Collin Snider: 15-day IL (Forearm)
- Gregory Santos: 60-day IL (Knee)
- Ryan Bliss: 60-day IL (Bicep)
- Victor Robles: 60-day IL (Shoulder)
Expert's picks
The pitching matchup is much closer than it appears on paper, making this game quite tough to call. Playing at home and in better touch for the season as a whole, Seattle should be able to claim a hard-fought win here.
Money Line: Seattle Mariners -154
Run Line: Kansas City +1.5 (-164)
Total Runs: Over 6.5 (-152)