Blue Jays Rumors: Justin Turner, Kevin Kiermaier, Yusei Kikuchi, and more to hit the MLB 2024 trade deadline, per report

The Toronto Blue Jays are reportedly putting some key players for sale as the 2024 MLB season enters the final month before the trade deadline. The Blue Jays will hunt for prospects to rebuild the team, as hopes of reaching the playoffs are becoming increasingly slim.

On his Sunday Notebook column for USA Today, MLB insider, Bob Nightengale commented that Justin Turner, Kevin Kiermaier and Yusei Kikuchi could be placed on the trade block soon. Nightengale mentioned that catcher Dani Jansen and relief-pitcher Yimi Garcia are likely to be on that list as well.

Toronto acquired Justin Turner in a one-year deal from the Boston Red Sox at the start of the season.

Primarily operating as a designated hitter, the 39-year-old is on a hot run, going seven for 16 in his last five games. Meanwhile, outfielder Kevin Kiermaier is nearing the end of his two-year contract with the Blues Jays. Starting pitcher Yusei Kikuchi is also set to be a free agent at the end of the season.

Having reached the playoffs in the past two years, the Toronto Blue Jays expected to be a strong force in the American League again. However, they occupy the last place in the AL East with a 37-44 record, while lagging 7.5 games behind in the wildcard race despite having the seventh highest payroll in the league.

Toronto Blue Jays likely to retain young stars for one last shot at glory in 2025

Toronto Blue Jays hope to be contenders again in 2025 with Vladimir Guerrero Jr. and Bo Bichette leading the way. (Photo Credit: Imagn)

As the Blue Jays seem unlikely to feature in the postseason, speculation has been rife on whether they will give up its prized assets, Vladimir Guerrero Jr. and Bo Bichette.

Both players emerged from its minor league system and will reach free agency for the first time at the end of next season. According to Bob Nightengale, neither of the two will be placed on the trade block this year.

Guerrero Jr. had a slow start to the season, but he has a .291/.369/.456 slash line. The Blue Jays first baseman also hit 12 home runs and 41 RBI's, which puts him in contention for his fourth straight All-Star selection.

Meanwhile, Bichette is going through his least productive season in the majors. The 26-year-old shorstop has a paltry .233 batting average with a hugely disappointing OPS+ of 77.

Nightengale believes the Blues Jays would gear up for one last shot at the championship with the pair in 2025 by retaining Guerrero Jr. and Bichette. If that turns out to be the case, both the players and the organization will be under severe pressure to live up to expectations next year.