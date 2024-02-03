Gary Sanchez rumors: 3 teams showing interest in ex-Yankees catcher, per reports

With Spring Training inching closer, the market for some free agents, including catcher Gary Sanchez, is heating up. The slugger became a free agent following a season split with the New York Mets and San Diego Padres.

During the year, Sanchez appeared in 75 games, hitting .217/288/.492 with 19 home runs and 47 RBIs. Sanchez finished the season with the highest batting average since his 2019 season with the New York Yankees.

According to MLB insider Mark Feinsand, the Boston Red Sox and Los Angeles Angels are potential fits for Sanchez. Both teams could use a power-hitting catcher to add to their roster ahead of Opening Day.

However, the Red Sox have Reese McGuire and Connor Wong on the roster to handle the backstop duties. Gary Sanchez is better than both players on both sides of the ball, but will cost more if Boston is serious.

The Angels have long been interested in Sanchez. They were initially interested in trading for him during the deadline last season when prospect catcher Logan O'Hoppe had to be moved to the IL.

On the other hand, according to reports from Jon Heyman of the New York Post, the Pittsburgh Pirates are interested in acquiring Sanchez. Pittsburgh could use another catcher after Endy Rodriguez suffered an injury that required UCL surgery, ending his 2024 season.

Gary Sanchez could be a huge help in Pittsburgh

Gary Sanchez Miami Marlins v San Diego Padres (Image via Getty)

While the Pirates are down a catcher, they still have top-rated prospect Henry Davis, who is ready for his first full season in the big leagues. While he had a taste of big-league action last season, he did not start a game at catcher.

The organization is reportedly wary about Davis sticking at the position. Given their view on the young catcher's ability, it makes sense they are looking at the open market for another catcher.

Signing Gary Sanchez could help Davis get acclimated to the position. While Sanchez is not the player he once was, he is still regarded as an above-average catcher.

Sanchez has worked on his defense lately, something that has given him trouble in the past. He is coming off a stellar season where the Padres trusted him to catch their aces, Yu Darvish and Blake Snell.

Pittsburgh seems like the best destination, but things can quickly change in this league. It will be interesting to see where Sanchez will suit up for the 2024 season.

