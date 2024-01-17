Jordan Montgomery Rumors: Insiders list 2 teams considered to be most probable landing spot for ace

With more and more pitchers coming off the board with each passing day, the market for Jordan Montgomery is starting to heat up. The big lefty is coming off a magnificent season with the Texas Rangers, where he helped them win their first-ever World Series.

Montgomery has remained patient this offseason as a Scott Boras client, something other players that Scott Boras represents have been. Blake Snell is another Boras client who is sitting on the open market.

While we are nearly a month away from Spring Training, Jordan Montgomery could sign any day now. One MLB Insider believes he will be re-signing with the Texas Rangers:

"Adding another top starter such as Montgomery is imperative if they're going to repeat as world champions," Jim Bowden said.

Per Bowden, he sees Montgomery returning to Texas. He believes Texas is the frontrunner because they will need quality arms to start the season. Max Scherzer is recovering from back surgery, while Jacob deGrom and Tyler Mahle are recovering from Tommy John surgery.

On the other side, another MLB Insider believes the Los Angeles Angels are the top team to sign Montgomery. Bleacher Report's Joel Reuter sees the Halos as the best fit for Montgomery:

"Adding Montgomery to a starting rotation that includes Reid Detmers, Griffin Canning, Patrick Sandoval, and Tyler Anderson would make the staff a sneaky strength," Reuter said.

Both teams certainly have a case to bring in Montgomery. The question is, which team is willing to spend more to bring an established starter to their rotation?

Jordan Montgomery has a tough choice ahead

Jordan Montgomery certainly has a tough decision ahead of him. But his decision could involve more than just baseball, especially if he re-signs with the Rangers.

A local Texas BBQ offered Montgomery BBQ for life if he re-signs with the Rangers. That is quite a tempting offer, and it is great to see community members do their part in trying to bring in players.

That will be quite the hurdle the LA Angels will need to jump if they want to sign Montgomery. However, they lost Shohei Ohtani this offseason and have a lot of money to spend.

Do not be surprised if another team hops in the mix. Spring Training is nearly a month away, and teams are starting to panic about how quickly the new season is approaching.

