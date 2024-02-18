Los Angeles Angels Rumors: Club expected to pursue 3 star free agents, per insider 

The Los Angeles Angels have had a decent offseason thus far. However, the players they brought in will not lessen the sting of losing Shohei Ohtani. The team will have to figure out the best way to move forward without the face of the sport.

Some key additions the team has brought in this winter include Aaron Hicks, Robert Stephenson, and Matt Moore. Hicks is coming off a resurging season with the Baltimore Orioles, and Stephenson and Moore will help lock down the bullpen.

Despite making these moves, the Halos want to add more players ahead of Opening Day. They have their eyes set on Enrique Hernandez, Amed Rosario, and Michael Lorenzen, per The New York Post's Jon Heyman.

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

Hernandez is coming off a season with the Red Sox and Dodgers, hitting .237/.289/.357 with 11 home runs and 61 RBIs. The superutility man would be a great addition to this roster.

Rosario also spent the 2023 season with the Dodgers, hitting .256/.301/.408 with three home runs and 18 RBIs across 48 games. He would be a great signing for a team with questions involving middle and infield depth.

Lorenzen is an interesting choice here. He could be a great middle-of-the-road starter for the club and is a Cal-State Fullerton product. He is coming off a season where he threw a no-hitter with the Philadelphia Phillies.

Given the state of the AL West, the Angels could be in for a rough season

Los Angeles Angels (Image via Getty)

The Angels play in a stacked division, including the Houston Astros and defending World Series champions, the Texas Rangers. You also cannot rule out the Seattle Mariners, who have some young and exciting pieces.

The Astros added one of the best closers in the game, Josh Hader. Given their elite starting rotation, this was already a hard team to score runs off of. Their core players are returning, and they will look to capture another division title.

Expand Tweet

While the Rangers lost some pieces, especially in the bullpen, they should still be a great team this upcoming season. The younger payers like Josh Jung and Evan Carter continue to develop, and players like Marcus Semien or Corey Seager are not slowing down.

The Halos finished the season in fourth place in the AL West with a record of 73-89 last year. Unless they make a few more impactful moves, fans may see another similar season of this team underperforming.

Click here for 2023 MLB Free Agency Tracker Updates. Follow Sportskeeda for latest news and updates on MLB.