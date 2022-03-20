MLB Free Agency: Will Jorge Soler follow Freddie Freeman's path to a top contender in NL West?

Free agent outfielder/DH Jorge Soler is among the top free agents in baseball who are currently unsigned. Soler is among the game's top power hitters and would improve any team that signs him.

Soler had a monster postseason, including a World Series MVP. His performance helped the Atlanta Braves win their first World Series title in 26 years. Soler has shown signs of being one of the top power hitters in baseball. However, consistency has been an issue, as he has been very streaky at times.

Nevertheless, the potential Soler has is limitless, so it will be interesting to see which team he signs up for.

It’s been 100 days since this Jorge Soler Home Run. 100 days since the Atlanta Braves won the World Series. https://t.co/rjtX8iEo54

Jorge Soler Bio

Jorge Soler during the 2016 World Series - Cleveland Indians vs Chicago Cubs - Game Three

Jorge Soler started his career with the Chicago Cubs and was a top prospect for many years in the Minor Leagues. He made his Major League debut with the Chicago Cubs in 2014. Soler had trouble with game time and consistency, though.

That led to his departure in the 2016 offseason when he was traded to the Kansas City Royals for closer Wade Davis. Soler struggled to get on the field in 2017 and 2018, as he was plagued with injuries and inconsistancy.

Soler started last season with the Kansas City Royals and had high expectations going into the campaign. He had a monster 2019 campaign, belting out a league-leading 48 home runs to go with 117 runs batted in. After a shortened 2020 campaign, the 2021 season did not start out as he would have liked to, though.

Jorge Soler. Your AL home run leader:Jorge Soler. Your AL home run leader:Jorge Soler. ☀️💪 https://t.co/cOe7H7q3yH

He struggled mightily with the Kansas City Royals, hitting just .192 with only 13 home runs in 97 games. The Royals ended up trading Soler at the deadline to the contending Atlanta Braves. That is when things started to change for Soler.

He ended the season with the Braves and hit 14 home runs while batting .269 in 55 games. This was a massive improvement in production, helping the Braves gain momentum into the postseason.

Soler while with the Kansas City Royals

Potential teams that could use Jorge Soler

Many teams could use Soler. Here's a look at two of them:

San Francisco Giants

The San Francisco Giants are among a group of teams that would benefit greatly by snapping up Soler. The Giants' outfield depth includes players such as LaMonte Wade Jr., Mike Yastrzemski and Joc Pederson, who are expected to have major impacts.

Joc Pederson( left) and Jorge Soler (right) during the World Series.

With the addition of the designated hitter in the National League, Soler would fit in well at the San Francisco Giants. That would give them a much-needed bat to compete with their rivals Los Angeles Dodgers.

Atlanta Braves

Jorge Soler could also be greatly benefical at the team he ended up with last season. The departure of Freddie Freeman, among others, leaves the Braves with a need for offensive production. Bringing back Soler as the DH would be significant for the reigning champions.

The potential for Soler is there. However, the main question will continue to be his consistency. Nevertheless, Soler provides any team with an immediate impact bat.

