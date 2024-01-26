Ryne Stanek Rumors: 2 teams showing interest in veteran reliever to improve bullpen, per insider

Ryne Stanek is an interesting name who still does not have a home for the 2024 MLB season. He is coming off a year with the Houston Astros, where he appeared in 55 games, compiling a 4.09 ERA on 50.2 innings of work.

With somebody like Josh Hader as a free agent, Stanek's market took a hit. Now that Hader has signed a deal with the Houston Astros, teams could focus on the hard-throwing righty.

The Boston Red Sox and Chicago Cubs are interested in Stanek, per Bob Nightengale of USA Today. Both teams are searching for another arm to add to their bullpen ahead of Opening Day.

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

Expand Tweet

The Red Sox have been at the bottom of the AL East for the last three seasons. The fanbase has become agitated with the team's direction over the last few years. While coming into the offseason needing pitching and a right-handed bat, the club has only signed Lucas Giolito. They also traded away Chris Sale to the Braves for Vaughn Grissom.

Expand Tweet

Boston's newly hired chief baseball officer Craig Breslow will likely be interested in improving his big-league roster in any way he can. Adding Stanek to the bullpen will undoubtedly do that.

For the Cubs, they are starting to form an exciting team. They are over their rebuild and have some excellent prospects preparing to make their stride in the big leagues.

However, Chicago are still a few pieces away from being a legitimate contender. Adding Stanek alongside Adbert Alzolay would instantly boost the team's bullpen.

Red Sox and Cubs are not the only ones interested in Ryne Stanek

Championship Series - Houston Astros v Boston Red Sox - Game Five (via Getty Images)

The Red Sox and the Cubs are not the only teams interested in acquiring Ryne Stanek's services this winter. The New York Mets are another team that would love to add the 32-year-old righty to their bullpen.

Expand Tweet

The Mets are looking to add to their bullpen this offseason, which was confirmed by their president of baseball operations, David Stearns.

They are also interested in relief pitcher Hector Neris, whose market might be a little hotter than Stanek's. If Neris does not sign with the Mets soon, do not be surprised if they turn all of their attention to Ryne Stanek. He is a veteran pitcher who will make a great addition to whichever team signs him.

Click here for 2023 MLB Free Agency Tracker Updates. Follow Sportskeeda for latest news and updates on MLB.