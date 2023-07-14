The San Diego Padres recently released their schedule for the 2024 season, and it features some exciting matchups and significant events.

Their season will kick off with a historic two-game series against the Los Angeles Dodgers in Seoul, South Korea, marking the first-ever MLB games played in South Korea.

The San Diego Padres and Dodgers will alternate as the home team for the series, scheduled for March 20-21, 2024.

In-depth look into the Padres' 2024 schedule

After returning from South Korea, the San Diego Padres will host the San Francisco Giants in a four-game Opening Series, starting on Opening Day, March 28.

The opening homestand will continue with a three-game series against the St. Louis Cardinals from April 1-3.

Throughout the season, the Padres will have exciting home weekends against National League West rivals, including series against the Giants, Diamondbacks, Dodgers and Rockies.

They will also face off against other notable teams such as the Toronto Blue Jays, Philadelphia Phillies, New York Yankees, Milwaukee Brewers, Atlanta Braves, New York Mets, and Chicago White Sox during weekend visits to Petco Park.

Several American League opponents will visit San Diego, including the Blue Jays, Yankees, Oakland Athletics, Seattle Mariners, Minnesota Twins, Detroit Tigers, Houston Astros, and White Sox.

The Padres will also embark on inter-league road trips, visiting cities like Kansas City, Los Angeles, Boston, Cleveland, Baltimore, Tampa Bay and Seattle.

Notable dates include hosting the Giants on Easter, the LA Dodgers on Mother’s Day, the Miami Marlins on Memorial Day, and the Detroit Tigers on Labor Day.

The regular season will conclude with a six-game homestand against the Astros and White Sox, followed by a six-game road trip against the Dodgers and Diamondbacks.

Game times for weeknight home games will be at 6:40 PM, while Saturday home games will mostly start at 5:40 PM, with some select 7:10 PM start times for national broadcasts. Sunday games will remain at 1:10 PM, except for select ESPN games.

Fans can join the Padres On-Deck Membership Waitlist to secure priority access to tickets for the 2024 season. Current season ticket members will receive renewal information in August. Additionally, fans can get priority access to group tickets and suites by placing a deposit.

It’s important to note that the schedule is subject to change, and a complete list of game times will be announced at a later date. Fans can stay updated on the schedule by signing up for Padres' email notifications.

The 2024 season promises to be an exciting one for the San Diego Padres and their fans, with a mix of thrilling matchups and special events to look forward to throughout the year.

