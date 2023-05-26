Jose Iglesias has decided to opt out of his contract with the San Diego Padres . This is the second contract the veteran outfielder has opted out of this season. He recently opted out of his contract with the Miami Marlins in April.

Losing Iglesias is a blow for the team, as the injury bug has bitten them. All-Star third baseman Manny Machado is on the IL with a fractured hand. Infielder Ha-Seong Kim was removed from Thursday's game after being hit in the knee.

Mark Feinsand @Feinsand Jose Iglesias has opted out of his deal with the Padres, per source. Jose Iglesias has opted out of his deal with the Padres, per source.

Luckily for San Diego, the team is full of infielders and has guys who can fill in for the time being. Roughned Odor and Brandon Dixon have been an option the team has gone to with Machado out.

Iglesias is a proven Gold Glover and may not have a problem finding another team to take a chance on him. If he does get picked up again, it will likely come as another minor league deal.

"That didn't last long," one fan tweeted.

"Great. We're stuck with Dixon," another fan tweeted.

San Diego Padres fans aren't thrilled to learn Jose Iglesias has opted out of his contract. They believe the team could have used him, as they lack faith in Brandon Dixon.

Fans feel like the organization wasted an opportunity not calling Iglesias up when Machado went to the IL. His bat is still there, as he hit for the cycle just a few weeks ago in Triple-A.

The San Diego Padres could have used Jose Iglesias

Through 21 games with El Paso, Jose Iglesias was hitting .276/.330/.414 with a home run and 12 RBIs. While those aren't eye-popping numbers, it would have been helpful for a team that's been inconsistent on offense.

The San Diego Padres have a team batting average of .224. There's only one team in the league that is worse offensively, and that's the Oakland Athletics, a team with only ten wins to their name.

There's a reason the Tampa Bay Rays and the Texas Rangers are leading their divisions, and that is their offensive output. They're the two best offensive teams in baseball, ranking first and second in batting average.

San Diego can't expect to turn it around unless it does so at the plate. The Padres have the talent to do so. Some players must catch fire and build momentum for others to catch on. This team is more talented than what it has shown.

