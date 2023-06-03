Bob Melvin's San Diego Padres continue to struggle as we approach the half way point of the season.
The Friars 2-1 defeat to the Chicago Cubs on Friday sees them drop to 26-31, a full 8.5 games behind the first-place Arizona Diamondbacks. The Padres have lost four of their last six games and have failed to string together three straight wins since May 1st.
Expectations were high for this team entering the season. Ownership invested heavily over the last 12 months with the goal of securing the franchise's first ever World Series. The offense, which was projected to be one of the best in the MLB, has failed to produce and their pitching has been extremely inconsistent.
Much of the blame has to fall on manager Bob Melvin. The manager is currently in his second-year with the Padres and is struggling to find a balance with this talented lineup.
The team's fans seem to have reached a tipping point with the manager. After their latest loss, fans took to Twitter to vent their frustrations.
Bob Melvin has an impressive resume since beginning with the Seattle Mariners in 2003. He has also managed the Arizona Diamondbacks and Oakland Athletics, and overall, he has a 1461-1375 record over 20 years as a manager.
With the Padres, Melvin is currently 115-104 since beginning in 2022. The team reached the playoffs last year, but lost out to the Philadelphia Phillies in the National League Championship Series.
The San Diego Padres offense has underperformed in 2023
The team with the third highest payroll in the MLB currently ranks 21st in the league in the standings.
Led by All-Stars Manny Machado, Fernando Tatis Jr. and Juan Soto, the Padres boast one of the best offenses in the MLB. The team is stacked with talent all over the lineup. The offense, however, has failed to live up to expectations.
They currently ranks 24th in runs scored (235), 23rd in team OPS (.694) and 14th in home runs (65).
This was supposed to be the year the San Diego Padres put it all together. If Bob Melvin cannot find a winning formula, the pressure will continue to grow for the veteran manager.