Fernando Tatis Jr. is back with the San Diego Padres this new MLB season. While Tatis had an initial slow start, he has been phenomenal in the games he has played.

Tatis was suspended for the 2022 season after testing positive for Clostebol, an anabolic steroid. MLB suspended him for 80 games, which also led to him missing the first 21 games of the 2023 season.

Since returning for the 2023 season, Tatis has been facing a lot of heckling from fans. In a recent game between the San Diego Padres and the Chicago Cubs, spectators chanted 'You do steroids' while he was on the field. Tatis reacted by doing salsa to the chants and wowing his fans with his grit.

However, in an April 26th interview with the San Diego Union-Tribune, Tatis revealed his inner thoughts on how he combated such treatment. The shortstop touched on the heckling he received but went on to give inspirational words that touched hearts.

“Of course. It’s in the back of your head. You cannot block the sun with a finger.”People say we’re dogs,” said Tatis. “But I don’t feel like we’re dogs. We’re f***ing lions in the jungle. We’re f***ing kings.”

Fernando Tatis Jr. was an All-Star in 2021, and he was also the NL home run leader the same year.

Fernando Tatis Jr. talks about enjoying being on the field with his teammates

The San Diego Padres have been receiving a lot of heat from the MLB community. Tatis has been especially a target of lots of hate and heckling. However, the team is stronger than ever and seems to be thick as thieves.

Fernando Tatis Jr. discussed his experience playing following his suspension in the same interview with the San Diego Union-Tribune. Tatis also mentioned how enjoyable it has been to play with his teammates again.

“It’s been such a long time and just bringing back emotion,” he said. “It’s been a kind of a rough start for us. Just pumping, just pushing. Being loud, being there with my teammates and just enjoying it.”

MLB @MLB Fernando Tatis Jr. crushes his first HR of the season. Fernando Tatis Jr. crushes his first HR of the season. https://t.co/0cUksF3cty

Fernando Tatis Jr. was one of the top three prospects in baseball back in 2021. He has also won two Silver Slugger titles.

