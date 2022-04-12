San Diego Padres vs San Francisco Giants Prediction & Match Preview - April 13th | MLB Season 2022

The San Diego Padres will travel up the Sunshine Coast of California to play the San Francisco Giants at Oracle Park in San Francisco, California, on April 13.

The first game of the series went to the Padres as they seek to make some commotion in the National League West, the division these two teams share.

Both teams bested their opponents in their respective opening series. Below we will tell you what to expect for the third game of this four-game series.

Match Details

Fixture: San Diego Padres vs San Francisco Giants

Date & Time: Wednesday, April 13, 12:45 p.m. EDT

Venue: Oracle Park, San Francisco, California

San Diego Padres Preview

Seen by many as the dark horse of the NL West, the Padres are looking to make some waves this season. After falling to the Arizona Diamondbacks in their opening game, they rallied and rounded off the series in the desert with a pair of wins.

San Diego Padres @Padres Slam Diego Season 3 just dropped. Slam Diego Season 3 just dropped. https://t.co/YGTUQrl9Vy

"Slam Diego Season 3 just dropped." - @ San Diego Padres

With the bats of Manny Machado, Eric Hosmer, and Luke Voit, the Padres have potential. Their victory over the defending division champs yesterday proved that.

San Diego Padres Key Player - Wil Myers

Last season represented a low point for Wil Myers. A former Rookie of the Year, Myers hit only 17 home runs and 63 RBIs last season. For a man who is making $83 million over six years, he will have to be better.

So far in 2022, Myers is only 2 for 20. A free agent at the end of the year, all eyes will be on Wil Myers.

San Diego Padres Predicted Lineup

Trent Grisham, CF Austin Nola, C Manny Machado, 3B Jake Cronenworth, 2B Luke Voit, DH Wil Myers, RF Eric Hosmer, 1B Jurickson Profar, LF Ha Seong Kim, SS

Pitcher: Sean Manaea

San Francicso Giants Preview

The San Francisco Giants are the defending champions of the NL West. They have relied heavily on the same big guys for the better part of a decade.

However, players like Brandon Belt and Brandon Crawford have sustained the team. Starting on the mound will be Logan Webb.

"late night san francisco giants baseball" - @ Grace

Webb, 25, amassed an 11-3 record last season for the Giants and will be hoping to build on that success in his second start of the 2022 season.

San Francisco Giants Key Player - Brandon Belt

Consistency is the name of the game for Brandon Belt. The versatile fielder is entering his 11th season with the Giants. Belt has only been an All-Star once, but has always been in the background, getting hits and scoring runs.

A free agent at the end of the season, everyone is wondering where Belt will be after 2022.

Giants veteran Brandon Belt

San Francisco Giants Predicted Lineup

Mike Yastrzemski, RF Brandon Belt, 1B Darin Ruf, DH Joc Peterson, LF Brandon Crawford, SS Thairo Estrada, 2B Joey Bart, C Steve Duggar, CF Mauricio Dubon, 3B

Pitcher: Logan Webb

San Diego Padres vs San Francisco Giants Predicition

It is always an entertaining match when these two teams meet. The Padres have so far seemed energized and have shown resilience at this early juncture of the season. However, the Giants are a winning team and will likely be keen to strike back and get ahead in the series. Our prediction: Giants 5-3.

Where to watch the San Diego Padres and San Francisco Giants

San Diego Padres

TV: FOX SPORTS 1

Livestream: MLB.TV

San Francisco Giants

TV: NBC SPORTS BAY AREA

Livestream: MLB.TV

An early-season division rivalry is always fun to watch. If the Padres can keep their games in the victory column like they have done so far, maybe they will steal the pennant from the Giants this season.

Edited by Jodi Whisenhunt