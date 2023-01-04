The San Francisco Giants have had an eventful offseason. First, they lost out on signing American League MVP Aaron Judge. They thought they had won the Carlos Correa sweepstakes, but backed out of a deal with the All-Star shortstop due to issues with his physical.

All hasn't been lost in San Francisco, though. They have been able to sign some solid veterans like Mitch Haniger, Ross Stripling, Sean Manea, and Taylor Rogers. The Giants also signed outfielders Michael Conforto and Joc Pederson. But will that be enough to compete in a tough National League West?

They have a solid roster heading into next season. Conforto and Haniger will bolster this offense. The Hanigar signing could prove to be extremely valuable if he returns to form. He struggled to stay on the field last season. He missed more than 100 games after contracting COVID-19 and suffering a long-term ankle injury.

San Francisco Giants fans aren't particularly impressed with the moves the team has made so far. It stung losing out on both Judge and Correa. The fanbase wants a star their team can build around.

"Not good enough to compete with the Padres and Dodgers. Nowhere close" one fan explained.

"Disastrous" said another fan.

It's a tough pill to swallow for fans. They were overjoyed when they learned they had signed Carlos Correa.

The Giants also lost out on re-signing one of their best pitchers. Carlos Rodon inked a lucrative six-year, $162 million contract with the New York Yankees last month.

Giants fans have been disappointed with the team's lack of direction. They want an impact player that's going to immediately help them win. They need all the help they can get in one of the toughest divisions in baseball.

The San Francisco Giants' biggest weakness is their division

It's no secret that the National League West is stacked with superstar talent. The Los Angeles Dodgers and San Diego Padres have not been afraid to open up their pockets to sign big-name players.

Just take a look at the San Diego Padres' moves this offseason. They added another star infielder to their roster by signing Xander Bogaerts to an 11-year, $280 million contract.

If the San Francisco Giants want to keep up with the pace of the division, they will need to spend money. They can't afford to miss out on big free agents. Their division foes are not slowing down anytime soon. It will be interesting to see how the San Francisco Giants fare next season.

