San Francisco Giants vs Cleveland Guardians Prediction & Match Preview - April 16th | MLB Season 2022

The San Francisco Giants and Cleveland Guardians will square off in a matchup this Saturday in Cleveland. The two teams are off to a good start with both teams currently at 4-2.

The San Francisco Giants have relied on their pitching and timely hitting to win close matchups against the Miami Marlins and San Diego Padres. Brandon Belt is off to a good start offensively, hitting .438 in his first 19 at-bats.

The Cleveland Guardians have started the 2022 season with offensive outbursts in their first six games. The team has scored 10 or more runs in three of their first six games. Owen Miller and Steven Kwan have been pleasant surprises for Guardian fans as both are off to excellent starts offensively. Let's preview the anticipated matchup and make a prediciton for the game.

Match Details

Fixture: San Francisco Giants vs Cleveland Guardians | MLB Regular Season 2022

Date & Time: Saturday, April 16, 6:10 p.m. EDT

Venue: Oracle Park, San Francisco, California

San Francisco Giants Team Preview

The Giants are among several potential playoff contenders in the National League in 2022. The team has lost notable players such as Buster Posey and Kevin Gausman but have made several additions to make up for these key losses.

The team on paper appears to have a good shot at a wild card. The team will rely on their starting pitching and timely hitting. Getting key players such as LaMonte Wade Jr. and Evan Longoria back from injuries will be critical for their 2022 success.

Key Player- Anthony DeSclafani

Anthony DeSclafani, Miami Marlins v San Francisco Giants

Anthony DeSclafani is the key player to watch for the Giants. DeSclafani is the projected starting pitcher for the game and comes into the game with a 4.91 ERA in one start. The right-hander had a great 2021 season, going 13-7 with a 3.17 ERA.

San Francisco Giants Predicted Lineup

The Giants projected lineup for Saturday's contest against right-hander Cal Quantrill can be seen below.

1 Mike Yastrzemski, RF 2 Brandon Belt, 1B 3 Darin Ruff, DH 4 Joc Pederson, LF 5 Brandon Crawford, SS 6 Thairo Estrada, 2B 7 Joey Bart, C 8 Steven Duggar, CF 9 Mauricio Dubon, 3B

Cleveland Guardians Team Preview

The Cleveland Guardians enter the 2022 season with a new team name. The team had previously been called the Cleveland Indians but have now decided to change their name to the Guardians. The team has little expectations this season as they have one of the lowest payrolls in all of baseball.

To start the season, the team looks to have found some unlikely production from some of its new starters. This includes Owen Miller and Steven Kwan, who are both hitting above .500 to start the year.

Key Player- Jose Ramirez

Jose Ramirez, Cleveland Guardians v Cincinnati Reds

The key player to watch for the Guardians is superstar third baseman Jose Ramirez. Ramirez has gotten off to a great start, batting .480 with three home runs and 14 RBIs. Ramirez has been one of the best third basemen the past several seasons and will be the key player to watch in this matchup.

Cleveland Guardians Predicted Lineup

The Cleveland Guardians projected lineup can be seen below.

1 Myles Straw, CF 2 Steven Kwan, LF 3 Jose Ramirez, 3B 4 Franmil Reyes, DH 5 Amed Rosario, SS 6 Owen Miller, 1B 7 Ernie Clement, 2B 8 Oscar Mercado, RF 9 Austin Hedges, C

One player of note is Franmil Reyes. The power-hitting DH has struggled to start the year, batting only .179, but can change the game with one swing of the bat. Look forward to Reyes playing much better at home this weekend.

Giants vs Guardians Match Prediction

This game is an interesting matchup. The Giants starting pitching has been really good to start the year. The Guardians offense has gotten off to a hot start. Better pitching will always beat better hitting. The Giants cool down the Cleveland bats in this one. Final score: Giants 5, Guardians 2.

Where to watch Giants vs Guardians

The game can be seen on Bally Sports Great Lakes, NBC Sports Bay Area, and MLB Extra Innings.

Edited by Jodi Whisenhunt