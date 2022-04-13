San Francisco Giants vs Cleveland Guardians Prediction & Match Preview - April 15th | MLB Season 2022

The San Francisco Giants will travel to Progressive Field to face off against the Cleveland Guardians for an interleague matchup on Friday, April 15. It will be a three-game series between the two squads. At the time of writing, both teams have identical win-loss records at 3-2.

The Giants are currently in their series against fellow National League West counterparts San Diego Padres. The Guardians, on the other hand, are in the Ohio Cup against the Cincinnati Reds.

Match Details

Fixture: San Francisco Giants vs Cleveland Guardians | MLB Regular Season 2022

Date & Time: Friday, April 15, 7:15 p.m. EDT

Venue: Progressive Field, Cleveland, Ohio

San Francisco Giants Team Preview

Alex Cobb won in his most recent start

At the time of writing, the San Francisco Giants thrashed the San Diego Padres 13-2, after the Padres gave up ten runs in just two innings. There have been many concerns about the Giants offense this season, but if there were doubts, this game could be the start of putting them to bed. The Giants rotation has been vital to the team's winning record so far. The Giants pitching staff are currently in the top ten of ERA and strikeouts. Look for them to challenge the blazing Cleveland Guardians offense.

Key Player - Brandon Belt

Brandon Belt has a good start to 2022

Brandon Belt is looking good so far this season. He is batting .438/.526/.875 with two home runs, three RBIs, and seven base hits. He's been a steady bat in the Giants' order for many years now. Look for him to continue this form against the Cleveland Guardians.

SF Giants on NBCS @NBCSGiants Captain Belt with his second homer of the season Captain Belt with his second homer of the season 💥 https://t.co/ZY3rzzCREt

"Captain Belt with his second homer of the season 💥" - @ SF Giants on NBCS

San Francisco Giants Predicted Lineup

Starting Pitcher - Carlos Rodon

Mike Yastzemski, RF Brandon Belt, 1B Darin Ruf, DH Joc Pederson, LF Brandon Crawford, SS Wilmer Flores, 3B Thairo Estrada, 2B Joey Bart, C Heliot Ramos, CF

Cleveland Guardians Team Preview

Jose Ramirez celebrates with his team after hitting a grand slam against the Reds

The Cleveland Guardians are the hottest batting team in baseball right now. The team is batting a league-best .305 BA and .376 OBP. They also currently lead the league in RBIs with 37, runs with 38, and base hits with 57. If they can stifle the tough San Francisco Giants pitching core, it would be easy pickings for them.

Key Player - Jose Ramirez

Jose Ramirez hits a grand slam

The centerpiece of the Guardians offense, Jose Ramirez has been raking it through five games. The Puerto Rican All-Star has a slash line of .429/.478/.905 with two home runs, 11 RBIs, four runs, two doubles, and a triple in just 21 at-bats.

"YOU KNOW, BRO!!! 🐐 @MrLapara hits his 3rd-career Grand Slam! #ForTheLand" - @ Bally Sports Cleveland

The Giants pitching crew will need to come up with solutions to put a halt to Ramirez's hot streak.

San Francisco Giants Predicted Lineup

Starting Pitcher - Zach Plesac

Myles Straw, CF Amed Rosario, SS Jose Ramirez, 3B Franmil Reyes, DH Yu Chang, 1B Andres Gimenez, 2B Austin Hedges, C Oscar Mercado, LF Steven Kwan, RF

Giants vs Guardians Match Prediction

With both teams being on form so far, it will be a question of who can perform and deliver. It will be a tight-knit affair for these possible playoff contending teams. Guardians win, 3-2.

Where to Watch Giants vs Guardians

The game can be seen live on NBCS BA for the Giants and Bally Sports Great Lakes for the Guardians. You can also chime in via the radio through KNBR 680 for the Giants and WTAM 1100 for the Guardians.

Edited by Jodi Whisenhunt