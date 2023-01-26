Scott Rolen Stats: A look at the recently-elected Hall of Famer's illustrious career

After six years on the ballot, Scott Rolen has finally been inducted into the National Baseball Hall of Fame. Out of the 28 players on the ballot, only Rolen received the required 75% of votes, finishing with 76.3%.

Cincinnati Reds @Reds The first thing Scott Rolen did after getting his call to the @baseballhall was have a catch with his son. The first thing Scott Rolen did after getting his call to the @baseballhall was have a catch with his son. https://t.co/3yZDoRU3za

As baseball fans reflect upon his career, the first thing mentioned about Rolen will undoubtedly be his defensive abilities. The newest member of the Hall of Fame won the third-base Gold Glove Award eight times. His eight awards place him behind only Brooks Robinson, Mike Schmidt, and Nolan Arenado.

Not only was Rolen elite with his glove and his positioning, but he also helped his team by not committing errors. He was responsible for only 186 defensive errors, whereas Brooks Robinson committed 263, Adrian Beltre 311, and Mike Schmidt 313. Nolan Arenado currently has 114 career errors, however, he still has several elite years remaining in his career.

He remained a consistent presence at third base throughout his entire career. He won his first Gold Glove Award in 1998 with the Philadelphia Phillies at the age of 23. Rolen's final Gold Glove Award came 12 years later with the Cincinnati Reds at the age of 35.

Tim Kelly @TimKellySports April 1, 1997: Vin Scully raves about rookie third baseman Scott Rolen’s defense. April 1, 1997: Vin Scully raves about rookie third baseman Scott Rolen’s defense. https://t.co/0h4u2Nqbuk

While Scott Rolen's defense received the bulk of the attention, he was no slouch at the plate as well. Throughout his 17-year career, Rolen slugged 316 home runs, 1,287 RBIs, and 2,077 hits. He also maintained a career .281 batting average before retiring in 2012.

A look at Scott Rolen's remarkable MLB accolades

The newest member of the National Baseball Hall of Fame spent time with the Philadelphia Phillies, St. Louis Cardinals, Toronto Blue Jays, and Cincinnati Reds. Through his 17 seasons in the Majors, Rolen won seven Gold Glove Awards, one Silver Slugger Award, the 1997 Rookie of the Year, and the 2006 World Series. He was also selected to the All-Star Team eight different times.

"Former #MLB 3B Scott Rolen is elected to the @baseballhall. In parts of 17 seasons, Rolen was the 1997 NL Rookie of the Year, an 8-time All Star, a 7-time Gold Glove winner, and a World Series champion with the 2006 #Cardinals. #Phillies #BlueJays #Reds" - MLB Jersey Numbers

