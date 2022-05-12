Seattle Mariners vs New York Mets Prediction & Match Preview - May 14th | MLB Season 2022

The Seattle Mariners will visit the New York Mets for the second game of their three-game interleague series on Saturday.

This will be just the third time that the Mariners will head to Flushing for a series against the Mets, with the last instance coming way back in 2008. The two teams faced off, however, in Seattle in 2017.

Seattle has the upperhand on the win-loss record against the Mets at 10-5. However, it could be a different story this year. The Mets are one of the best teams in baseball while the Mariners are in a slump after a decent start to the season.

Match Details

Fixture: Seattle Mariners vs New York Mets.

Date & Time: Saturday, May 14, 7:10 p.m. EDT.

Venue: Citi Field, Flushing, New York.

Seattle Mariners Preview

After starting out decently this season, the Seattle Mariners have dropped eight of their last ten games.

Seattle failed to generate enough runs as proven by their three-game shellacking at the hands of the Houston Astros last week. The Mariners were outscored 14-2 across those three games. They cannot afford to lose with those scorelines, especially against their divisional counterparts.

They have won just two games recently: one each against the Tampa Bay Rays and fellow struggling team the Philadelphia Phillies. They now stand at 14-18 and are third in the American League West. If they want to get even a sniff of a victory against the red-hot Mets, they'll need to get their act together.

Key Player - Ty France

Ty France has been superb this year for the Seattle Mariners

The arrival of Jesse Winker and Eugenio Suarez was one of the most anticipated moments when the season started. But so far, the best batter in the Seattle Mariners lineup has been there all along.

First baseman Ty France has been a revelation this season as he's proven to be one of the most stable bats in the order.

Céspedes Family BBQ @CespedesBBQ



foxsports.com/stories/mlb/ho… new for @MLBONFOX : I talked to Ty France about always hitting yet always being overlooked and his rollercoaster journey from being the 1,017th overall pick to one of the best hitters in the American League new for @MLBONFOX: I talked to Ty France about always hitting yet always being overlooked and his rollercoaster journey from being the 1,017th overall pick to one of the best hitters in the American Leaguefoxsports.com/stories/mlb/ho…

The 27-year-old first baseman is batting .325/.399/.476/.875 with four doubles, five homers and 24 RBIs on a league second-best 42 base hits.

Seattle Mariners Projected Lineup

Starting Pitcher: George Kirby.

Adam Frazier, 2B Ty France, 1B Jesse Winker, LF Eugenio Suarez, DH J.P. Crawford, SS Abraham Toro, 3B Julio Rodriguez, CF Jarred Kelenic, RF Luis Torrens, C

New York Mets Preview

The New York Mets pitching staff has been delivering the goods even in the absence of Jacob deGrom. They have a 3.36 ERA and have only issued 222 base hits for a grand total of .212 BA for the opposition batters.

Their batting is even better. They lead the league in base hits with 276 and have an average of .256. The Mets battery crew can be found in all of the top batting statistics.

With the Seattle Mariners faltering at the moment, expect the New York Mets to capitalize and roll their opponents over.

Key Player - Pete Alonso

New York Mets star Pete Alonso

It's a battle of first basemen as we've chosen Pete Alonso to be the x-factor opposite Ty France. Alonso currently holds a slash line of .287/.355/.525/.880 with eight homers and 28 RBIs in addition to five doubles on 35 base hits.

Steve Gelbs @SteveGelbs The dead-ball separates the true power hitters from everyone else. Pete Alonso is a true power hitter. The dead-ball separates the true power hitters from everyone else. Pete Alonso is a true power hitter.

The Seattle Mariners' pitching is by no means bad, but it would be a challenge for them to halt the momentum of one of the best power hitters in the league at the moment.

New York Mets Projected Lineup

Starting Pitcher: Max Scherzer.

Brandon Nimmo, CF Mark Canha, LF Francisco Lindor, SS Pete Alonso, 1B J.D. Davis, DH Starling Marte, RF Eduardo Escobar, 3B Jeff McNeil, 2B James McCann, C

Seattle Mariners vs New York Mets Prediction

The matchup on the mound will attract spectators to this game. Three-time NL Cy Young Award winner Mark Scherzer will face off against Seattle Mariners rookie George Kirby. Kirby impressed in his debut outing by fanning out seven Tampa Bay Rays batters in his debut.

However, it will be a test for the young pitcher to navigate his way against an excellent New York Mets offense. Mets to win, 3-1.

Where to follow Mariners vs Mets?

Watch: ROOTNW (Mariners), WPIX (Mets).

Listen: KIRO 710 (Mariners), WCBS 880, WEPN 1050 (Mets).

