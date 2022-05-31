"See you in San Francisco" - Boston Red Sox coach makes plans with Ime Ukoda after Boston Celtics win ECF series against Miami Heat

According to a recent report, Boston Red Sox manager Alex Cora is headed to meet Boston Celtics head coach Ime Ukoda in San Francisco, California, when the Red Sox go to Oakland to play the Athletics this weekend.

The Boston Celtics just beat the Miami Heat in a playoff series-deciding Game 7 to advance to the NBA Finals against the Golden State Warriors. Cora, who has been managing in Boston for quite some time, had a relationship with former Celtics coach Brad Stevens, and now apparently is forming a new relationship with current Celtics head coach Ime Ukoda.

Boston Red Sox and Boston Celtics coaches meeting up in San Francisco

Miami Heat v Boston Celtics - Game Six

The Boston Celtics have made an inspiring run so far in the NBA playoffs, making a comeback run to defeat the Miami Heat in seven games. They also swept the star-studded Brooklyn Nets team in the first round. The Celtics are a young team and are inspiring for other teams across sports.

Perhaps Celtics head coach Ime Ukoda and former head coach Brad Stevens can give some insight and advice to Red Sox manager Alex Cora. The Red Sox are currently 23-25, fourth in the American League East and 10 games behind the first place New York Yankees. The Red Sox are far from their magical 2018 World Series run, and the team is at a crossroads.

As a team that was projected to be competitive during the 2022 season, nothing has clicked for the Boston Red Sox so far this season. However, they are starting to see some resurgance as new acquisition Trevor Story has finally been heating up for Boston. All they need is a spark, and they could definitely see a run this season. The Boston Celtics coaches could provide some great advice for Cora, as they are currently having a magical playoff run themselves.

The Boston Red Sox are currently in a tough spot. If they improve and find that spark, they could possibly see a playoff birth, or at least be competitivee later in the season. If not, they might have to start a rebuild, and finally get rid of the remaining peices from their 2018 World Series team.

