Shohei Ohtani & ex-interpreter Ippei Mizuhara's odyssey echoes Arrested Development's hilarious misadventures

Shohei Ohtani and the betting allegations against his former interpreter, Ippei Mizuhara, have caught the MLB fraternity by surprise. The duo's odyssey echoes that of Arrested Development episodes.

In the popular sitcom from the 2000s, the lead character Michael Bluth once said, "Watch out for hop-on!" concerning the fact that his three siblings don't deserve a penny they get. A similar example can be made out of Ippei Mizuhara, who seems to have enjoyed the ride on Ohtani's hard-earned money, if reports are to be believed.

The story of Arrested Development is one of riches to rags. The synopsis of the show is as follows:

"Level-headed son Michael Bluth takes over family affairs after his father is imprisoned. But the rest of his spoiled, dysfunctional family are making his job unbearable." [via ImdB].

Ippei Mizuhara reportedly placed bets with an illegal bookmaker from Orange County named Mathew Bowyer. To settle debts, Mizuhara is said to have used Ohtani's money, per the attorneys of the Dodgers.

Berk Brettler LLP, which represents Ohtani's interests issued the following statement:

“In the course of responding to recent media inquiries, we discovered that Shohei has been the victim of a massive theft, and we are turning the matter over to the authorities.” (via the Athletic).

Following concerning media reports, the Dodgers terminated Mizuhara's services.

MLB has officially opened up on the investigation into the betting allegations that Ohtani and Mizuhara are involved in.

Former teammates of Shohei Ohtani are in utter shock following the developments

Former teammates of Shohei Ohtani at the LA Angels were in disbelief when they learned about the ongoing controversy.

USA Today, which recently conducted interviews at Angels Clubhouse, learned that none of them believed in what they were hearing.

“I’m just shocked, and I’m as curious as anyone to see what comes out," Angels outfielder Mickey Moniak said. “I have zero idea what’s going to transpire, or what has transpired over how many years. But great friends, great people. Ippei was as part of the team as anyone else."

“We just have to see what happens, I guess," Moniak said. “I mean, it’s legal in 38 states. So as long as he’s not betting on baseball ... I just hope it all works out.’’

The teammates were concerned for Shohei Ohtani and wished him well after the league opened up an official investigation into the matter.

