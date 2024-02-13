Shohei Ohtani rocks unreleased custom New Balance SO1 cleats as part of his gear for Dodgers Spring Training

Shohei Ohtani is the headlining story for the Los Angeles Dodgers as they approach Spring Training games, and everyone wants to get a look at the superstar in action. Ohtani wore an unreleased pair of New Balance SO1 cleats in practice, and the Dodgers shared photos and images on Instagram:

"The Sho begins."

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

Ohtani's health entering Spring Training was a concern, as he underwent elbow surgery in 2023 and cannot pitch until the 2025 MLB season. While he is expected to be limited in Spring Training, Ohtani should be fully ready for Opening Day.

The Dodgers will kick off Spring Training fixtures against the San Diego Padres on Feb. 22, and you can see their full schedule here.

Should Dodgers fans be concerned about Shohei Ohtani's ability to pitch in 2025?

Given that the Dodgers and Shohei Ohtani agreed to a $700 million deal, there will be questions about his pitching until he proves it on the mound. If Ohtani regresses as a pitcher and LA doesn't win the World Series, this deal will age badly.

Ohtani had elbow surgery in September 2023, however, it was not Tommy John surgery and he is expected to be as effective as ever when he recovers.

Dr. Neal ElAttrache performed the surgery on Ohtani and provided the following statement about his recovery:

“The ultimate plan after deliberation with Shohei was to repair the issue at hand and to reinforce the healthy ligament in place while adding viable tissue for the longevity of the elbow. I expect full recovery, and he’ll be ready to hit without any restrictions come Opening Day of 2024 and do both come 2025.”

Shohei Ohtani spoke to reporters at the beginning of the month and discussed his elbow:

“My swing effort-level wise is about 100% right now," Ohtani said. “My next step is facing live arms and facing some velo.

"This isn’t my first time doing this rehabbing while getting ready for the season, so I feel like it will be easier."

While this is certainly encouraging, there will be doubts until Ohtani is seen pitching in 2025.

Click here for 2023 MLB Free Agency Tracker Updates. Follow Sportskeeda for latest news and updates on MLB.