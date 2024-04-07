"Should've let Bryce Harper design the City Connect" - Fans impressed as Phillies star displays affection for team's mascot with special gear

Former NL MVP Bryce Harper paid homage to Philadelphia Phillies mascot Phanatic through his gear. On Saturday's game against Washington on the road, Harper donned a Phillie Phanatic belt.

MLB.fits shared the information on its Instagram handle. The green-colored belt had the Phanatic logo on one side and on the other, 'The Showman' was written.

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

This left fans impressed, as they took to the comment section and applauded Harper's fashion sense in carrying part of the Phillies with him on the road.

"Should’ve let Harper design the city connects lmao," one fan said.

"Bro gets a hit and does the sketch emote. What a legend," another fan said.

Here are some fan reactions.

Fan Reactions

This is not the first time Harper had his game-day gear influenced by the mascot. He rocked Phanatic hue cleats from Under Armor a few years back.

Phillie Phanatic, the official mascot of the Phillies, is a green-hued flightless bird that entertains fans at Citizens Bank Park. The Phanatic made his debut on April 25, 1978, at The Vet when the Phillies faced the Chicago Cubs.

In January 2008, Forbes rated the Phanatic as the best sports mascot.

Bryce Harper still isn't forgiven by Washington fans; he hears boos in his return to Nationals Park

Bryce Harper left the Washington Nationals in 2018 as a free agent and signed with the Phillies on a 13-year, $330 million contract. However, each year when he returns to Nationals Park, he receives loud boos and the story continued when he took the field against his former team on Friday.

However, it didn't stop Harper from continuing to barrage hits against his former team, as he contributed with three hits and one RBI in the Phillies' 4-0 win.

The Nationals picked Bryce Harper first overall in the 2010 MLB draft. The first baseman emerged as a big name in the city after winning the rookie honors in 2012 and the 2015 NL MVP.

The Nats fans expected him to stay in Washington after the 2018 season but the slugger decided to test free agency. As fate would have it, the following season, the Washington Nationals won their first World Series, while Harper is still searching for his World Series despite some close attempts in recent years.

Click here for 2023 MLB Free Agency Tracker Updates. Follow Sportskeeda for latest news and updates on MLB.