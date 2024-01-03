Teoscar Hernandez Landing Spots: Top 3 destinations for free agent outfielder as Dodgers show interest

Former Seattle Mariners outfielder Teoscar Hernandez became a free agent after the Mariners decided not to extend the $20.325 million qualifying offer for him in 2023. He is still waiting for the perfect suitor, and some MLB teams have shown interest in adding him to their roster during the offseason buzz.

ESPN reporter Jeff Passan gave updates on Hernandez, calling him “the best bat, non-Bellinger division.”

“The Red Sox and Dodgers continue to express interest, though the Angels could make sense,” Passan reported. “So could a return engagement in Seattle, though the Mariners' payroll constraints are choking what should've been a bountiful winter.”

Hernandez made his MLB debut in 2016 against the Toronto Blue Jays and has played for the Houston Astros and Mariners, earning one All-Star nod and two Silver Slugger awards in his eight-year career.

With Passan reporting the Boston Red Sox and LA Dodgers as two teams circling Hernandez, we look at where the Dominican could move.

Top 3 landing spots for Teoscar Hernandez

#1. LA Dodgers

The LA Dodgers have spent over $1.1 billion and signed top players like Shohei Ohtani, Tyler Glasnow and Yoshinobu Yamamoto. However, they are still on the lookout for more talent to complete their super roster.

One player they have under their radar is Teoscar Hernandez, who could boost their outfield department. In December, MLB reporter Francys Romero reported that the Dodgers were interested in the 23-year-old right fielder.

Recently, the Dodgers added Jason Heywood and Manuel Margot to address their outfield concerns. With the addition of Chris Taylor and James Outman, Teoscar Hernandez could make the Dodgers lineup more formidable.

#2. Boston Red Sox

The Boston Red Sox are also reportedly interested in signing Hernandez, even if it's for a short term. After Alex Verdugo went to the New York Yankees and Jarren Duran's health remained questionable, the Red Sox outfield camp lacked depth.

Therefore, they are scouting for young talents that could bring balance to their team, and Teoscar Hernandez could fit the bill perfectly.

#3. Seattle Mariners

It was a surprising move by the Seattle Mariners to let go of Hernandez after just one season, where he had an impressive performance. He played 160 games for the Mariners, hitting .258/.305/.435 with a .741 OPS and getting 93 RBIs and 26 home runs.

Especially after trading outfielder Jarred Kelenic, 24, to the Atlanta Braves, the Mariners might try to bring Hernandez back from the free agent market with a lower price range if he doesn't agree to join other teams.

