"That’s what this week was about" - Olivia Dunne's coach grins as LSU smashes records with highest-ever score and historic victory

Gymnast Olivia Dunne and her team, the LSU Tigers, are on a roll, as they have momentum in the 2024 NCAA gymnastics championship.

After putting up strong performances against Ohio and Kentucky, the stage was set for LSU, who were coming off a tough loss against Missouri. Despite the setback, LSU put on a historic show against Arkansas.

LSU, who were also the hosts, beat No. 7-ranked Arkansas by 198.475–196.2. This was the Tigers' season-best score as they also secured the program's highest recorded score in a meet.

An impressed coach Jay Clark said:

“We got better, and that’s what this week was about. That’s what the message was about. … get things back on an even kill after we stumbled against Missouri.”

“Certainly when you’re coming out of a disappointment, getting back in front of your home crowd can be a tremendous boost,” Clark said earlier in the week.

More from Olivia Dunne and LSU's recent matchup against Arkansas

Starting from the vaults, LSU's Haleigh Bryant put up a perfect score to propel her team to 49.5250 against Arkansas' 49.2. Coming to uneven bars, Bryant and Kiya Johnson scored 9.9 each, leading LSU to a score of 49.5500 against Arkansas' 48.1750.

Next up in the balance beam, where LSU struggled in recent meets, Sierra Ballard and Johnson top scored (9.9) to propel LSU to 49.6250 as against 49.4500 by Arkansas.

Olivia Dunne only participated in one event, floor exercise, where she scored 9.875. Bryant, meanwhile, nailed the event with a perfect 10 on the floor, taking LSU to a 49.775 score. LSU is third in the nation, trailing Oklahoma and California.

As for Olivia Dunne, she's in her senior year and will like to bid goodbye with a championship for LSU. On a personal front, she's dating MLB 2023 first-overall pick Paul Skenes, a pitcher for the Pittsburgh Pirates.

