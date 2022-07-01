The 5 most expensive cars owned by MLB stars

MLB stars are certainly among the wealthier population of the world. Being a sports star often involves living the high life. High-end houses, expensive jewelry, exotic vacations - famous sportsmen and women have it all.
While owning a sports car is a dream for most, a lot of MLB stars have made it into a reality. Baseball legends' everyday routine often involves cruising across town in a Ferrari with the top down.
Considering the status of some of these stars, let’s look at the 5 most expensive cars that MLB players drive.
#1 Yoenis Cespedes - Polaris Slingshot
In baseball circles, Yoenis Cespedes is renowned for switching fancy cars almost as frequently as he switches outfits. As an outfielder for the New York Mets, Cespedes has a sizable collection of cars. He has specifically drawn a lot of media attention for the variety of notable cars he drives to practice.
He's been spotted driving two Polaris Slingshot 3-wheel motorcycles, an Alfa Romeo 8C Competizione, a Ford F-150, a Lamborghini Aventador and many other high-class rides.
He posted this picture on Instagram and called his cars “the baddest in MLB”
Thanks to my boy #AlexVega @theautofirm for making my cars the baddest in the @MLB. Killing it in Spring Training!!! #AvorzaMovement
#2 Alex Rodriguez - Maybach
Alex Rodriguez, who’s considered one of the best players in MLB history, bought a few expensive cars simply because he had a large salary in line with his fame.
A Maybach is included in Rodriguez's collection of expensive cars. His rides are the ideal blend of elegance and performance.
OK, OK! No more trying to dance on the @foxsports set, I promise! Come back!! 🤣🤣🤣 #swipeleft
#3 Rusney Castillo - Porsche 911 Turbo
Rusney Castillo Peraza, a professional baseball player from Cuba, is an outfielder with the Boston Red Sox. He owns some outrageous cars like the Miami-based Alex Vega and the Auto Firm's white 2014 Avorza Porsche 911 Turbo.
His preferred colors of red and black were used to decorate the car, which also has leather seats, a special grill, and #38 lights (one of which even shines when he unlocks the doors). Additionally, he has a Mercedes-Benz GLE63s coupe with a customized hand-made Avorza interior.
#4 Robinson Cano - Chevrolet Corvette Grand Sport
Robinson Cano debuted with the New York Yankees in 2005. The MLB star has won numerous awards, including MVP of the 2017 All-Star Game, Gold Glove Awards, and American League Player of the Month thrice.
When Cano won the MVP award in 2017, he drove a brand-new Chevy Corvette Grand Sport. He also has a McLaren 12C, a customized Jeep Wrangler, a Mercedes-Benz S550, a Range Rover Sport, a customized Porsche Panamera 4S, and a Ferrari.
See you guys today at #OpeningDay! 🙏🏾 Today is Jackie Robinson Day! One of my idols and who I am named after. ⚾️💫🙏🏾
#5 Mike Trout - Chevy Silverado Midnight Edition
The Los Angeles Angels center-fielder was the 2015 MLB All-Star game MVP. He opted to drive a Corvette Stingray the second consecutive year that he earned the honor.
He also drives a Ford F-150 Raptor and a Mercedes, along with his two MVP cars.
Welcome to #TeamBODYARMOR @RyanBlaney10!! It’s a movement!!