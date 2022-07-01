The 5 most expensive cars owned by MLB stars

MLB stars are certainly among the wealthier population of the world. Being a sports star often involves living the high life. High-end houses, expensive jewelry, exotic vacations - famous sportsmen and women have it all.

While owning a sports car is a dream for most, a lot of MLB stars have made it into a reality. Baseball legends' everyday routine often involves cruising across town in a Ferrari with the top down.

Considering the status of some of these stars, let’s look at the 5 most expensive cars that MLB players drive.

#1 Yoenis Cespedes - Polaris Slingshot

In baseball circles, Yoenis Cespedes is renowned for switching fancy cars almost as frequently as he switches outfits. As an outfielder for the New York Mets, Cespedes has a sizable collection of cars. He has specifically drawn a lot of media attention for the variety of notable cars he drives to practice.

He's been spotted driving two Polaris Slingshot 3-wheel motorcycles, an Alfa Romeo 8C Competizione, a Ford F-150, a Lamborghini Aventador and many other high-class rides.

He posted this picture on Instagram and called his cars “the baddest in MLB”

Thanks to my boy #AlexVega @theautofirm for making my cars the baddest in the @MLB. Killing it in Spring Training!!! #AvorzaMovement

#2 Alex Rodriguez - Maybach

Alex Rodriguez, who’s considered one of the best players in MLB history, bought a few expensive cars simply because he had a large salary in line with his fame.

A Maybach is included in Rodriguez's collection of expensive cars. His rides are the ideal blend of elegance and performance.

OK, OK! No more trying to dance on the @foxsports set, I promise! Come back!! 🤣🤣🤣 #swipeleft

#3 Rusney Castillo - Porsche 911 Turbo

Rusney Castillo Peraza, a professional baseball player from Cuba, is an outfielder with the Boston Red Sox. He owns some outrageous cars like the Miami-based Alex Vega and the Auto Firm's white 2014 Avorza Porsche 911 Turbo.

Rusney Castillo - Porsche 911 Turbo.

His preferred colors of red and black were used to decorate the car, which also has leather seats, a special grill, and #38 lights (one of which even shines when he unlocks the doors). Additionally, he has a Mercedes-Benz GLE63s coupe with a customized hand-made Avorza interior.

#4 Robinson Cano - Chevrolet Corvette Grand Sport

Robinson Cano debuted with the New York Yankees in 2005. The MLB star has won numerous awards, including MVP of the 2017 All-Star Game, Gold Glove Awards, and American League Player of the Month thrice.

When Cano won the MVP award in 2017, he drove a brand-new Chevy Corvette Grand Sport. He also has a McLaren 12C, a customized Jeep Wrangler, a Mercedes-Benz S550, a Range Rover Sport, a customized Porsche Panamera 4S, and a Ferrari.

See you guys today at #OpeningDay! 🙏🏾 Today is Jackie Robinson Day! One of my idols and who I am named after. ⚾️💫🙏🏾

#5 Mike Trout - Chevy Silverado Midnight Edition

The Los Angeles Angels center-fielder was the 2015 MLB All-Star game MVP. He opted to drive a Corvette Stingray the second consecutive year that he earned the honor.

He also drives a Ford F-150 Raptor and a Mercedes, along with his two MVP cars.

Welcome to #TeamBODYARMOR @RyanBlaney10!! It’s a movement!!

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far