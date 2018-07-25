Yoenis Cespedes injury update: Mets outfielder to have season-ending surgery

Yoenis Cespedes

New York Mets slugger Yoenis Cespedes' season is over.

He will undergo two heel surgeries, the team announced on Wednesday. Cespedes is expected to miss eight to 10 months as he recovers, although there is a possibility his rehab time will be longer.

Mets assistant general manager John Ricco said Cespedes will undergo the first surgery and then two to three months later, he will have the second to allow time to partially recover from the first. Ricco also revealed the Mets have an insurance policy on Cespedes' contract, but the team has not had the chance to revise its baseball operations yet.

Yoenis Cespedes to have season-ending heel surgery. The recovery time will be a minimum of 8-10 months. https://t.co/ijZjeLCRMn pic.twitter.com/3UFSQEDrYB — MLB (@MLB) July 25, 2018

"Nobody would like to have surgery at any time. But I try to do my best to stay on the field and play a lot. We had exhausted all the conservative treatment options. I was not able to be on the field and play the way I used to," Cespedes said through an interpreter on MLB.com.

"There was a moment last weekend when I couldn’t do it anymore."

Cespedes missed more than two months with a hip flexor strain earlier this season. He returned to action last Friday against the Yankees where he hit a home run, but shortly after the game revealed he suffered a heel injury. He was placed on the disabled list on Tuesday.

The 32-year-old has played just 38 games this season, but he still has nine home runs and 29 RBIs. With his season done, Michael Conforto will likely start in New York's outfield.

The Mets are currently last in the NL East with a 41-57 record.