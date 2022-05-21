"The braves might suck but we can always count on beating the absolute s**t out of the marlins," "I think the Braves should simply play the Marlins every game" - Atlanta Braves fans rip into the Miami Marlins during Friday night's blowout game

The Atlanta Braves take on the Miami Marlins in a three-game set this weekend. The Braves haven't looked like defending World Series champions so far. They're 17-21 this season and have lost four of their last six games. Even with All-Star outfielder Ronald Acuna Jr. back, the Braves just can't seem to build winning momentum.

But now they're in Miami, and it might be the perfect opportunity get a win snowball rolling. At the time of writing, they're up 5-3 on the Miami Marlins in the seventh inning. However, the Braves asserted their dominance early in this one. In the third inning, they were up 5-1.

This is the kind of performance Atlanta Braves fans have been craving, and they showed their appreciation on Twitter. Here's some of their best reactions.

Atlanta Braves fans rip into the Miami Marlins

The 17-21 Atlanta Braves are looking to get rolling this weekend against the 17-20 Miami Marlins

This fan likes how the Braves are playing tonight. In fact, they like it so much they think the Braves should play like this every game. Wouldn't that be nice?

Benji - Ronnie MVP SZN @RonnieGOAT13 I think we should just simply play like this every game I think we should just simply play like this every game

This Atlanta fan replied to the above tweet, saying that the Braves "own" the Miami Marlins.

This fan thinks the Marlins are exactly what the doctor ordered for the Braves to get out of their slump.

Leland 🇺🇸 @___Leland All the braves needed to do to get out of an offensive drought was play the trash ass marlins



Who knew. All the braves needed to do to get out of an offensive drought was play the trash ass marlins Who knew.

Here's the best reaction. This user owns up to his team's poor start, but says he never doubted the Braves would demolish the Marlins.

Liam Heery @liamheery @fishstripes @BatteryPowerSBN The braves might suck but we can always count on beating the absolute shit out of the marlins @fishstripes @BatteryPowerSBN The braves might suck but we can always count on beating the absolute shit out of the marlins

In Atlanta Braves heaven, maybe they would play the Marlins in every game.

Sam @SamTheMan180 I think the Braves should simply play the Marlins every game. I think the Braves should simply play the Marlins every game.

This user was making so much fun of Miami Marlins fans that he ended up making a few enemies.

Usually hitters are most comfortable playing at home, but this user thinks the Braves batters just needed a night in Miami to set things straight.

Joe @HeatMando Playing the Marlins in Miami is all it took for the Braves to remember how to hit. You love to see it. Playing the Marlins in Miami is all it took for the Braves to remember how to hit. You love to see it.

This user thinks the Marlins enjoy losing as much as the Braves do winning. We're not so sure, but it's a kind thought.

Brian Miguel @BMiggy Marlins love getting destroyed by the Braves Marlins love getting destroyed by the Braves

From reading these Tweets, you'd think the Marlins had been swept by the Atlanta Braves so far. Quite the opposite is true. Going into tonight's game, they'd won two out of their three games against Atlanta this season. Tonight might be a write-off, but they'll look to get things going this weekend.

