"The most embarrassing, pathetic, and unlucky series" "Worst we’ve looked all year" - Braves fans react to team losing four of five games to Mets as Jacob deGrom throws 12 strikeouts

New York Mets pitcher Jacob deGrom was back in peak form today. He pitched 12 strikeouts in 5.2 innings as he and his team bested the Atlanta Braves 5-2. This dominance from the mound enabled the Mets to beat the Braves for the fourth time in this five-game series.

This could have been the series where the Braves finally took the lead in the National League East. The Mets, however, slammed that door shut.

This series was very disheartening for fans of the Atlanta Braves. On top of losing four out of five games, they also saw that Jacob deGrom has returned. He is at full strength.

With Jacob deGrom and Max Scherzer both healthy, the Mets have the best pitching duo in the MLB.

If they can't figure out a way to beat the All-Star pitching duo, they can give up their hopes of winning the NL East crown.

There is a sense of relief among Braves fans that this series is finally over. It definitely did not go the way they hoped. The team looked completely outclassed at times. It is not often that the defending World Series champions get embaressed to this degree. Unfortunately, that might become the norm now that Jacob deGrom is back to throwing heat from the mound.

It didn't take long for New York Mets fans to gloat about their dominant series performance.

The Atlanta Braves are now 6.5 games behind the New York Mets. Justin Fielder pointed out they still have all the time and games necessary to take the lead.

With their pitching staff back at full strength with the return of Jacob deGrom, the Mets are arguably the top NL team.

Jacob deGrom puts the New York Mets back in the driver's seat for the National League East

With the recent push from the Braves seemingly over after this series, the Mets can focus on being the top seed in the NL. The only team ahead of them is the star studded Los Angeles Dodgers. They seem to be hitting a stride of their own. But if there is any team that can beat the Dodgers consistently, it is the Mets.

With deGrom and Scherzer starting games, they are capable of shutting down any offense. With superstar closer Edwin Diaz looking unbeatable, any late game lead for the Mets becomes nearly insurmountable.

The New York Mets took care of business against the Atlanta Braves. Without a doubt, they will look to build on that momentum.

