While his free agency looms large over everything, Aaron Judge was named first-team All-MLB last night. After a nearly unanimous MVP campaign and a record-breaking year, this was no surprise. He was perhaps the only player in the American League who was virtually assured of a spot on the team.

This is another big milestone. The All-MLB team was first introduced in 2019 and this is the right fielder's second time being named to it. It's also his second time being on the first team. He would have made it in 2017 and likely in 2018 as well, but nonetheless.

Talkin' Yanks @TalkinYanks Aaron Judge has been named first team All-MLB for the second year in a row! Aaron Judge has been named first team All-MLB for the second year in a row! https://t.co/t1G822VLTp

As a result, his price tag, be it with the San Francisco Giants, New York Yankees, Los Angeles Dodgers or someone else, has probably gone up. MLB fans recognize this and have had a variety of reactions.

Santa Cruz Sharks @SantaCruzShark @TalkinYanks Maybe your fans will stop booing him when doesn’t hit a home run every at bat? @TalkinYanks Maybe your fans will stop booing him when doesn’t hit a home run every at bat?

. @Yankees_Heat_ @TalkinYanks Bro is at a football game, winning awards, while having teams offer him upwards of $300M contracts… he’s living life rn @TalkinYanks Bro is at a football game, winning awards, while having teams offer him upwards of $300M contracts… he’s living life rn

Con Stockton @JuliusRandl @TalkinYanks Why are you still posting him if he’s a Met @TalkinYanks Why are you still posting him if he’s a Met

Aranda @joestheticss @TalkinYanks We don’t care we want to know where he’s gonna end up @TalkinYanks We don’t care we want to know where he’s gonna end up

Many MLB fans, especially those in the Bronx, New York, would like nothing more than to know where he's signing in free agency. All the awards and accolades he has accumulated only add to the stress of his decision for fanbases across the country.

Full All-MLB teams, featuring Aaron Judge, Paul Goldschmidt and more

The AL MVP made it in the outfield alongside two superstars. Here's how the full All-MLB first and second teams look. First team:

JT Realmuto, C

Goldschmidt, 1B

Jose Altuve, 2B

Manny Machado, 3B

Trea Turner, SS

Mookie Betts, OF

Judge, OF

Mike Trout, OF

Yordan Alvarez, DH

Sandy Alcantara, SP

Alek Moanoah, SP

Shohei Ohtani, SP

Framber Valdez, SP

Justin Verlander, SP

Emmanuel Clase, RP

Edwin Diaz, RP

Second team:

Will Smith, C

Freddie Freeman, 1B

Andres Giminez, 2B

Nolan Arenado, 3B

Francisco Lindor, SS

Julio Rodriguez, OF

Kyle Schwarber, OF

Kyle Tucker, OF

Ohtani, DH

Dylan Cease, SP

Max Fried, SP

Aaron Nola, SP

Max Scherzer, SP

Julio Urias, SP

Ryan Helsley, RP

Ryan Pressley, RP

Several of these players were in free agency like Judge is. It has thus far been an incredibly deep and talented crop of free agents, led by the Yankees' right fielder. Where might he sign next?

