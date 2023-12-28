Tim Anderson Free Agency: Top 3 landing spots for veteran shortstop explored following White Sox tenure

Tim Anderson is a free agent for the first time in his career thus far. He had spent the last eight seasons with the Chicago White Sox, being a mainstay at the top of their lineup.

However, the 2023 season was not good for the former American League batting champion. He was not quite himself at the plate, hitting .245/.286/.296 with just one home run and 25 RBIs. A mix of injuries, a high groundball rate, and few barrels plagued him all year.

A change in scenery could help Anderson get back on track. It worked for Cody Bellinger and the Chicago Cubs last season. Let's look at three potential landing spots for Anderson this offseason.

Top 3 landing spots for Tim Anderson to get back on track

#3. Los Angeles Angels

It has been a rough offseason for the Angels after losing Shohei Ohtani in free agency. The front office has its work cut out for them by trying to reconstruct the roster this winter.

They could look at bringing in Anderson for the 2024 season. The Angels do not have much infield depth, and the veteran could pair nicely alongside youngster Zach Neto. Anderson could start at second while Neto continues to develop at shortstop.

#2. San Francisco Giants

The Giants are an interesting team here. Their top prospect, Marco Luciano, got his first taste of big-league action last season but might not be ready to take on the everyday duties.

They could sign Tim Anderson and give him a role in the lineup. A mix of Anderson at shortstop and second with Luciano and Thairo Estrada could work. Estrada can also play all over the infield, helping the team fill holes when needed.

#1. Miami Marlins

If Tim Anderson wants to play shortstop moving forward, a deal with the Marlins seems to be his best bet. They need a shortstop heading into the 2024 season, as Jon Berti is expected to get most of the reps with how the roster looks.

The Marlins were a surprise playoff team last season and will likely want to build on the successful 2023 season. When Anderson is on, he possesses one of the best bats in the league.

Miami was one of the potential landing destinations many had pegged for Anderson during the trade deadline. If he can break out of his 2023 season slump, the Marlins could get a resurging player in 2024.

