Tim Wakefield and Stacy Wakefield: Comprehensive timeline of their beautiful relationship

Stacy Wakefield, wife of late Red Sox pitcher Tim Wakefield, died last Wednesday, according to a statement issued by her family. The family, who described her as a "beloved mother, daughter, sister, niece, and aunt," said that she was close to her family and friends at the time of her death.

The Red Sox Hall of Famer and Stacy were married for more than 20 years before Tim died in October 2023 due to brain cancer at the age of 57. As we bid goodbye to one of the pillars of the acclaimed Red Sox foundation, let's take a look at their relationship timeline.

Tim Wakefield and Stacy Wakefield met in Massachusetts

After Tim signed with the Boston Red Sox in 1995, the couple reportedly met in 2000 in Massachusetts. The couple tied the knot two years later in 2002.

Tim and Stacy became parents of two

The couple welcomed their first son, Trevor, in 2004 and their first daughter, Brianna, in 2005.

Tim Wakefield retires from after 19 seasons

When Tim Wakefield announced his retirement on Feb. 17, 2012, after playing 19 seasons in the MLB, his family was there to support him. Wakefield thanked his family for allowing him to pursue his dreams and for how they stood behind him. Moreover, he said that he looked forward to spending more time with his kids following his retirement.

“Thank you for your sacrifices through the years to allow me to pursue my dreams, pushing me through the hard times and never allowing me to quit,” he said in his retirement speech.

“I’m really looking forward to spending more time with you guys. Boston is our home and always will be. Stacy grew up here, both my kids were born there, and essentially, I grew up there, too.”

The pitcher was later honored by the Red Sox at Fenway Park.

Tim Wakefield and family at a golf event

In July 2022, Tim Wakefield took to Instagram and shared glimpses of his family from the American County Championship.

Schilling shared health details of Wakefield couple

According to US Weekly, Curt Schilling, Tim's former teammate, reported on his podcast "The Curt Schilling Baseball Show" in September that Tim and Stacy were diagnosed with brain cancer and pancreatic cancer, respectively. However, Schilling was criticized for sharing private health concerns with the public.

A month later, Tim died in October, whereas his better half, Stacy, died a week ago. However, the Wakefield family has not disclosed a reason for the death of Stacy. The couple is survived by their children, Trevor and Brianna.

