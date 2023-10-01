Two days ago, Red Sox legend Curt Schilling revealed that his fellow teammate, Tim Wakefield, was suffering from brain cancer. Schilling's revelation wasn't received well by baseball fans after Wakefield lost his battle against cancer and sadly passed away today at the age 57.

Many fans and baseball analysts saw this as an incomprehensible move on Schilling's part and hoped that he would have shown a little more sympathy toward Wakefield's family and friends.

"The late Tim Wakefield would never have outed Curt Schilling’s illness. Which is a terminal case of assholery" - jerrythornton1

Following the shock of Wakefield's health update, MLB fans' focus swiftly turned to Schilling, whom many believed should not have disclosed the information. Many baseball fans have already painted Curt Schilling as a villain, and that perception has only grown since he revealed his former teammate's tragic news.

"Our hearts are broken with the loss of Tim Wakefield. Our deepest love and thoughts are with Stacy, Trevor, Brianna, and the Wakefield family" - @RedSox

After Schilling revealed Wakefield had brain cancer on a podcast on Thursday, the team released a statement. This sparked an outpouring of support for Wakefield and criticism for Schilling. The Red Sox stated that Wakefield and his wife, Stacy, had given their approval for the statement to be made public.

Curt Schilling and Tim Wakefield were good Red Sox teammates

With a 200-192 record and a 4.41 ERA in more than 3,000 major league innings, Wakefield, 57, retired in 2012. He participated in Boston's World Series victories in 2004 and 2007, and in 2016, the franchise inducted him into its Hall of Fame.

"The best knuckleball of all time. RIP Tim Wakefield." @BaseballQuotes1

Curt Schilling was Wakefield's teammate from 2004 to 2007. Schilling retired in 2009. Before being fired in 2016 for his anti-transgender social media rants, he was an ESPN analyst. His support for the Jan. 6 uprising and the lynching of journalists has been shown in other posts. In addition to going bankrupt, his video game firm, 38 Studios, missed payments on a $75 million loan from the state of Rhode Island.

"Growing up, me and my friends always tried to replicate Tim Wakefield’s knuckleball. It was a fascinating pitch and he was a fascinating player" - PatsBuzz

Wakefield was nominated for the Roberto Clemente Award, which is given to a baseball player for outstanding sportsmanship and commitment in the community, eight times before winning it in 2010. He continued to be involved in the Red Sox charity after retirement and worked as an analyst for Red Sox broadcasts. The entire baseball community will remember him for his good works.