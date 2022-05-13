"To make matters worse, Collin McHugh that fu***ng geek was the pitcher" - MLB Analyst fires shots at Atlanta Braves pitcher on his podcast after a strikeout led to multiple Boston Red Sox ejections

Things seem to be getting worse for the Boston Red Sox. The team surrendered a dramatic walk-off win to the Atlanta Braves, courtesy of Orlando Arcia, to drop even further in the American League East standings without a clear end in sight. When losing streaks like this happen, smaller aspects of the game tend to magnify in intensity. This is what happened when catcher Kevin Plawecki was called out on an obvious low pitch that was called strike three by umpire Adam Beck.

Boston Red Sox catcher Kevin Plawecki and manager Alex Cora exploded on the umpire for a blown strike call in a crucial moment of the game

Bally Sports South @BallySportsSO Red Sox catcher Kevin Plawecki and manager Alex Cora were ejected after this bases-loaded, full-count strikeout from Collin McHugh. Red Sox catcher Kevin Plawecki and manager Alex Cora were ejected after this bases-loaded, full-count strikeout from Collin McHugh. https://t.co/THvDbUbKha

"Red Sox catcher Kevin Plawecki and manager Alex Cora were ejected after this bases-loaded, full-count strikeout from Collin McHugh." - @ Bally Sports South

It would have arguably been the turning point in the game, with the count being 3-2 and the bases loaded, a walk would have given the Red Sox the lead in a match that would have gone into extra innings. Beck was clearly wrong. Part of it was the result of Braves catcher (and former teammate of Plawecki) Travis d'Arnaud's elite pitch frame. However, outrage engulfed a team helmed by manager Alex Cora, who is grasping at any opportunity to improve the club in any way that he can, from getting ejected twice this week to shaving his beard.

"Alex Cora gets himself ejected protecting Trevor Story." - @ Tyler Milliken

It appears the outrage has extended to the media as well. The "Baseball is Dead" podcast hosted by baseball media personality (and die-hard Red Sox fan) Jared Carrabis ranted about the awful umpiring but also took a random shot at pitcher Collin McHugh who was the author of the controversial pitch.

"To make matters worse, Collin McHugh that fu***ng geek was the pitcher" - Jared Carrabis, "Baseball is Dead" podcast

It should be noted that after researching Collin McHugh's studies and off-field activities, Sportskeeda was unable to confirm that McHugh is actually a nerd. He majored in business in college and hosts a podcast of his own where he tries to show the humanity of baseball players.

The Boston Red Sox entered the 2022 season with massive expectations. After winning 92 games in 2021 and narrowly advancing past the New York Yankees in the one-game American League Wild Card game, the Boston Red Sox entered the offseason with fans confident they were ready to take the next step forward. To add fuel to that fire, the Red Sox made a major move by signing Trevor Story to a $140 million contract to be paid out over six years and convinced the All-Star shortstop not only to leave the Colorado Rockies, but also to swap the position of shortstop for second base. However, things have not gone according to plan.

Edited by Jodi Whisenhunt