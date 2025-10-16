Today’s 5 Best MLB Prop Bets: Runs, Strikeouts, and Hitter Props for Blue Jays vs Mariners & Dodgers vs Brewers - October 16, 2025

Both League Championship Series heat up tonight as momentum flips on both coasts. In the ALCS, the Blue Jays stormed back to life with a 13-4 demolition of the Mariners in Game 3, cutting Seattle’s lead to 2-1 and injecting new life into their offense.

Meanwhile in the NLCS, the Dodgers return home up 2-0 over Milwaukee after two statement wins behind dominant pitching. With rotations stretched and bullpens on alert, both matchups are poised for offensive volatility and strikeout-heavy showdowns.

That makes tonight’s slate perfect for prop bettors, with several exploitable lines on total runs, strikeouts, and hitter performance props backed by recent trends and matchup data.

Note: Odds are set by DraftKings Sportsbook and are subject to change. No outcome can be guaranteed when betting on sports.

#5. Blue Jays vs Mariners: Runs total: Over 7.5 (-110)

Toronto’s 13–4 Game 3 eruption was a reminder that the Blue Jays’ lineup can go nuclear; they poured across 18 hits and five homers and suddenly shifted the series momentum back in their favor, meaning Seattle can no longer rely on low-scoring control.

Max Scherzer is making his postseason debut for Toronto tonight, but he’s coming off a rough regular season (5-5, 5.19 ERA), and the Jays will swing with urgency after that offensive explosion.

Meanwhile, Seattle’s bullpen showed signs of stress during the 13–4 loss and may be leaned on more in the coming games, increasing the chance of middle-inning scoring.

#4. Tyler Glasnow: Strikeouts Over 5.5 (-156)

Glasnow's high-spin breaking ball plus heavy fastball give him the raw stuff to pile up whiffs whenever his command clicks.

The Dodgers are handing him a big-stage start at Dodger Stadium, where he’ll be encouraged to attack the zone and hunt Ks early.

Milwaukee’s lineup has chased offspeed pitches at times this postseason and could produce the two-strike counts Glasnow needs to push past 5.5 punchouts.

Given Glasnow’s season K/9 profile and the matchup environment, the 5.5 line looks well within reach when he’s on.

#3. Max Scherzer: Earned Runs Over 1.5 (-115)

Scherzer’s reputation as a postseason workhorse is real, but his 2025 regular season numbers (5.19 ERA) plus a long layoff and a recent neck issue temper expectations for a clean, shutout-like outing in Game 4.

Scherzer could be susceptible to one or two damaging innings as he ramps up, and that makes the “over 1.5 earned runs” a reasonable play, targeting the realistic scenario of one multi-run frame rather than a complete meltdown.

#2. Vladimir Guerrero Jr.: Hits + Runs + RBIs 2+ (-128)

Vladimir Guerrero Jr. was the obvious engine of Toronto’s Game 3, delivering multiple extra-base hits and driving the rally that turned the game into a rout; his track record vs. Seattle and the way the Blue Jays are now seeing the ball make a 2+ H+R+RBI line realistic.

Vlad still draws better pitches with protection around him in the order, and, in a game where Toronto is swinging aggressively, he has several paths to clear this composite prop: a double plus a run, or a single and an RBI, or the long ball, all plausible given his recent form and the matchup. Stat lines and the Game 3 recap back up his immediate upside.

#1. Julio Rodriguez: Hits + Runs + RBIs 2+ (-117)

Julio Rodriguez homered in Game 3 and Game 2 and continually creates high-leverage opportunities with both power and baserunning.

Even with Toronto’s resurgence, Julio is the most likely Mariner to produce a multi-category night because he’s already shown he can change a game with one swing, and the Mariners will be determined to respond at home.

T-Mobile Park’s lineup protection and Seattle’s approach to run creation mean Julio should get enough quality plate appearances to clear a 2+ H+R+RBI line, especially if Seattle gets even one multi-run inning.

