Today’s 5 Best MLB Prop Bets: Runs, Strikeouts, and Moneyline Picks for Blue Jays vs Mariners & Dodgers vs Brewers - October 17, 2025

The MLB postseason spotlight stays white-hot tonight with two massive matchups on tap, ALCS Game 5 in Seattle and NLCS Game 4 in Los Angeles.

The Blue Jays and Mariners are tied 2-2, setting up a pivotal swing game at T-Mobile Park where every inning could decide the series.

Meanwhile, the Dodgers return home looking to complete a sweep of the Brewers behind Shohei Ohtani, whose Game 1 dominance has Milwaukee’s lineup on its heels.

With one series deadlocked and the other on the brink, tonight’s games offer sharp prop value on team totals, earned runs, and strikeout lines backed by clear statistical trends and recent postseason form.

Note: Odds are set by DraftKings Sportsbook and are subject to change. No outcome can be guaranteed when betting on sports.

Today’s Five Best MLB Prop Bets for Blue Jays vs Mariners & Dodgers vs Brewers

#5. Blue Jays vs Mariners - Runs total: Over 7 (-111)

The market has the game sitting around a 7-run total, which is reasonable given the recent offensive volatility between these clubs. Toronto just scored 13 in Game 3 and followed with another multi-run showing in Game 4, while Seattle’s lineup still carries power threats that can break open an inning.

T-Mobile Park has produced both big-scoring and bullpen-inflated games this series as managers juggle arms, so a single poor relief outing or an early multi-run frame could easily push this game over seven runs.

#4. Blue Jays Moneyline (-113)

Toronto’s moneyline around the -110 to -116 band reflects a market view that the Blue Jays are marginal favorites on many books, that pricing accounts for Kevin Gausman’s veteran reliability and Toronto’s sudden offensive surge.

Gausman’s steady command and postseason experience contrast with Miller’s volatility, while stars like Vladimir Guerrero Jr. and George Springer have been consistently producing.

With momentum shifting back in their favor, the Blue Jays are rightly slight favorites at -113 and offer solid value to take a 3-2 series lead.

#3. Shohei Ohtani - Strikeouts Over 6.5 (-104)

Ohtani’s stuff generates elite whiffs when he’s on. In 2025, he posted strong strikeout rates, and team reporting indicates the Dodgers are starting him on normal rest in Game 4 as they hunt a sweep.

Milwaukee’s lineup has struggled for consistent contact early in this series, and the Dodgers’ plan to let Ohtani attack the zone while the Brewers tinker with bullpen matchups increases the chance he racks up Ks multiple times through the order.

#2. Dodgers Moneyline (-194)

Los Angeles is a heavy favorite for Game 4 after taking a 3-0 NLCS lead, and oddsmakers have priced the Dodgers accordingly. Many books opened and sit in the roughly −190 to −200 range, because they’re sending Shohei Ohtani to the hill in a home game and Milwaukee’s offense has been stymied.

The combination of dominant starting pitching across the Dodgers' rotation this series and the Brewers’ continued inability to manufacture runs makes the −194 moneyline a market-reflective price for a team that looks likely to close this out at Dodger Stadium.

#1. Bryce Miller - Earned Runs Over 1.5 (-105)

Miller receives the Game 5 assignment for Seattle after he won Game 1, but his regular-season work was inconsistent, and Seattle has been keeping pitch counts and bullpen usage in check all series long.

Confronted by a Blue Jays offense that has scored 13 and 8 runs in their last 2 games, and Toronto likely to attempt an early run against an inexperienced starter, the path to Miller surrenders at least two earned runs is plausible, so the Over 1.5 ER is an intelligent play at the odds.

