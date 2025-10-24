Today’s 5 Best MLB Prop Bets: Strikeouts, NRFI, and Hitter Props for Blue Jays vs Dodgers World Series Game 1 - October 24, 2025

The 2025 World Series finally kicks off on Friday as the Los Angeles Dodgers host the Toronto Blue Jays for Game 1 at Dodger Stadium. It’s a heavyweight matchup between two clubs built very differently, the Dodgers with elite pitching depth and postseason experience, and the Blue Jays, powered by a young, experienced and aggressive lineup led by Vladimir Guerrero Jr. and George Springer.

Los Angeles sends Blake Snell to the mound to set the tone, while Toronto counters with rookie sensation Trey Yesavage, who’s making the biggest start of his young career.

Between Snell’s strikeout upside, rookie volatility, and two lineups that can flip a game with one swing, Fridayd’s props offer a sharp mix of pitching precision and power potential for bettors looking to capitalize on Game 1’s tension.

#5. Dodgers Moneyline (−158)

Los Angeles opened as the clear favorite for Game 1 after stacking a rotation advantage and postseason form; sportsbooks and market previews show the Dodgers priced around the mid-to-high-150s for the opener, reflecting both Blake Snell’s strong postseason track record and the Dodgers’ overall October depth.

The Dodgers’ lineup has been productive in recent series, and the market is pricing in home-field neutralization by starting Snell. Taking LA at −158 aligns with consensus books that favor the Dodgers to set the tone in Game 1.

#4. Trey Yesavage: Strikeouts Under 5.5 (−148)

Yesavage is a rookie with a limited big-league sample and mixed peripheral numbers: he finished the season with 14 modest innings and 16 regular-season strikeouts, while postseason outings have flashed both swing-and-miss ability and shorter outings.

In high-leverage World Series Game 1, the Blue Jays may cap Yesavage’s leash and avoid letting a rookie chase deep pitch counts, which suppresses his upside for a 6+ K night; coupled with the Dodgers’ contact profile and lineup discipline, the Under 5.5 Ks at −148 is a sensible play that prices both workload management and matchup difficulty.

#3. No Run First Inning (NRFI): Under 0.5 (−135)

Game 1 features two quality starters and a conservative playoff opening approach that historically boosts NRFI frequency; betting models and team-first-inning trends show NRFI lines commonly trade as favorites in starter-on-starter postseason openers.

With Snell expected to attack early and Yesavage likely used carefully, the market case for “no runs in the first” is clear; early-inning small-sample volatility favors the under on the first-inning scoring market at the posted −135.

#2. Freddie Freeman: Hits + Runs + RBIs 2+ (−119)

Freddie Freeman brings a steady, high-usage profile into the World Series; his 2025 regular-season line was about .295/.367/.871 with 24 HR and 90 RBI, and his postseason role as a middle-of-order run producer means he’ll see premium plate appearances and RBI opportunities in Game 1.

Freeman’s combination of contact rate and drive-to-all-fields makes a composite H+R+RBI line of 2+ a realistic target; he doesn’t need a homer to clear it; a double plus a run or a single and an RBI will do, and the price of −119 reflects his consistent run-creation role.

#1. Blake Snell: Strikeouts Over 6.5 (−107)

Snell has been a true postseason K machine this October. He’s punched out 28 batters in 21 postseason innings, and his high-spin breaking ball routinely creates swinging strikes.

Against a Blue Jays lineup that has chased breaking stuff at times, Snell’s profile, strong postseason K/9, and ability to work deep into games make 7+ Ks a realistic target in Game 1; the market price near -107 gives a near-even-money edge on a high-upside starter who sets the tone for LA.

