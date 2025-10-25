Today’s 5 Best MLB Prop Bets: Strikeouts, Total Bases, and NRFI Picks for Blue Jays vs Dodgers World Series Game 2 - October 25, 2025

Game 2 of the 2025 World Series between the Dodgers and Blue Jays sets up as a tactical battle between Yoshinobu Yamamoto and Kevin Gausman, two contrasting pitchers whose styles open several prop betting angles.

Both teams have already traded statement games in October, but tonight’s duel feels like the first true tone-setter for the series, where early-inning discipline, bullpen timing, and one swing from stars like Vladimir Guerrero Jr. could tilt the odds entirely.

Prop bettors have an enticing board in front of them: sharp strikeout lines, volatile total markets, and hitters who thrive under pressure. Every pitch will count, and every edge matters, exactly the kind of game that defines October baseball.

Today’s 5 Best MLB Prop Bets for Blue Jays vs Dodgers World Series Game 2

#5. Yoshinobu Yamamoto - Strikeouts Over 5.5 (-164)

Yamamoto has been a dominant K-producer all year and into October: ESPN shows a 2.49 ERA with 201 strikeouts in the regular season, and his 2025 postseason resume includes 18 K in limited playoff appearances.

He profiles perfectly for a mid-to-high strikeout floor elite spin, plus a repertoire that forces long counts and whiffs, so a 6+ K outcome is comfortably plausible against a Blue Jays order that extended many at-bats in Game 1.

#4. Dodgers Moneyline (-144)

Books have the Dodgers as the slight favorites in Game 2 after the opener; early market snapshots and betting previews put L.A. around the mid-to-high-minus-130s to minus-140s depending on the book, reflecting Yamamoto’s start and the Dodgers’ depth.

Market models factor in home-park, rotation advantage, and Game-1 corrective adjustments from LA, which is why a moneyline near -144 is consistent with consensus pricing for a team expected to bounce back quickly.

#3. Kevin Gausman - Strikeouts Under 5.5 (0124)

Gausman finished the 2025 season with 189 strikeouts and is an experienced postseason workhorse, but his outing style often leans toward inducing weak contact and pitching to contact rather than racking up huge K totals every start.

Against a Dodgers lineup likely to adjust and put more hitters in the zone early, and given Gausman’s history of efficient, inning-eating starts where Ks don’t always spike, the under 5.5 Ks is defensible; banking on Gausman limiting free-swinging matchups and getting quick outs rather than a high-K duel.

#2. NRFI (No Run First Inning) - Under 0.5 (-120)

NRFI is often a favored market in Game-1/2 pitcher matchups, and the matchup here supports it: Yamamoto’s elite command and Gausman’s veteran control raise the probability of a scoreless first frame.

NRFI dynamics show these markets move toward the under when two high-quality starters open a game and teams start cautiously in the postseason; combine that with Game-1’s early-inning sequencing, and you get a reasonable edge on “no run in the first.” Still check first-inning lineups and batter handedness before lock.

#1. Vladimir Guerrero Jr. - Total Bases 2+ (+101)

Vlad has been unreal this October: his 2025 postseason slash at .447 with 6 HR and 12 RBI through the AL playoff run, and he carried that form into the World Series.

A 2+ total-bases ticket double, two singles, or a homer is a strong expectation for a hitter who’s seeing the ball like this and who hits in the middle of a lineup that consistently creates RBI chances.

At roughly even money, the +101 price on 2+ total bases is a solid, data-backed value play.

