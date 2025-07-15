Today’s Best MLB All-Star Game Home Run Prop Bets: Top 3 Picks including Ketel Marte for July 15, 2025 

The 2025 MLB All-Star Game isn’t just a showcase of elite talent; it’s also one of the best nights of the season for home run props, and this year’s lineup is loaded with serious power.

With names like Shohei Ohtani, Cal Raleigh and Ketel Marte aiming for a hitter-friendly setting, the odds of seeing a few long balls fly are better than usual. These All-Star matchups tend to produce fireworks, and with several hitters in prime midseason form, it’s the perfect stage for a big swing moment.

What makes tonight especially intriguing is the momentum some of these sluggers are carrying in. Raleigh is coming off a statement win in the 2025 Home Run Derby, while Ohtani remains one of the league’s most dangerous power bats.

Meanwhile, Marte has quietly pieced together a strong first half with impressive splits against elite pitching. With the stars aligned for a slugfest, these three picks stand out as the best bets to leave the yard in Arlington.

Today’s 3 Best MLB All-Star Game Home Run Prop Bets

#3. Ketel Marte (+950)

Ketel Marte could unleash a monster shot under the lights tonight (Credits: IMAGN)

Ketel Marte quietly remains one of the most consistent and underrated offensive forces in the National League, and he’s carrying serious momentum into this year’s All-Star festivities.

Slashing .290 with 19 home runs, 40 RBIs and 52 runs scored in 2025, Marte’s balanced approach from both sides of the plate makes him a tough out in any setting, and even more dangerous in a power-friendly exhibition like the All-Star Game.

His ability to handle both elite fastballs and off-speed pitches has led to steady power numbers this year, and with All-Star pitchers often attacking the zone early, Marte’s quick hands and gap power give him a legit shot to park one. At +950 odds, he’s a sneaky value play to leave the yard tonight.

#2. Shohei Ohtani (+600)

Shohei Ohtani has the power to change the game with one swing (Credits: IMAGN)

Shohei Ohtani steps into yet another All-Star stage with the kind of season numbers that feel routine for him but would be career years for most. Batting .276 with 32 home runs, 60 RBIs and a league-leading 91 runs scored, Ohtani continues to redefine what a complete hitter looks like in today’s game.

His raw power remains among the league’s best, routinely posting exit velocities north of 110 mph, and with his ability to hit all fields, he’s perfectly built for a showcase like this.

With 12 steals on the year too, he’s doing it all, but it’s that elite home run stroke that makes him one of the night’s top picks to leave the yard at +600.

#1. Cal Raleigh (+650)

Cal Raleigh might make the outfielders turn and watch it fly (Credits: IMAGN)

Fresh off his electric 2025 Home Run Derby win, where he edged out Junior Caminero in a thrilling final, Cal Raleigh comes into the All-Star Game locked in and dialed up.

The Mariners slugger has crushed 38 homers this season while hitting .259 with 82 RBIs and 65 runs scored, establishing himself as one of the premier power-hitting catchers in baseball.

Known for his towering pull shots and underrated athleticism, Raleigh’s combination of strength and confidence after Monday’s Derby makes him a prime candidate to leave the yard again tonight. At +650, he’s carrying both form and momentum into this one.

