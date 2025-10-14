Today’s Best MLB Home Run Prop Bets: Top 3 including Shohei Ohtani, and more for October 14, 2025

Only one NLCS game on the board tonight as the Dodgers take a 1-0 series lead after a tense 2-1 win in Game 1. Blake Snell owned Game 1, firing eight dominant innings with 10 strikeouts and holding Milwaukee largely in check; the Dodgers squeaked out a 2-1 win where a Freddie Freeman solo homer provided the decisive run. That Snell outing matters because it changed Milwaukee’s bullpen plan and puts more pressure on Game 2 starter usage.

The Brewers told reporters they plan to hand the ball to Freddy Peralta in Game 2, a veteran right-hander who led the NL in wins and carries a 2.70-ish ERA this season, while the Dodgers are expected to roll one of their top arms, Yoshinobu Yamamoto, in the rematch window. Those decisions will directly influence who sees favorable matchups later in the game.

Today’s Three Best MLB Home Run Prop Bets

Shohei Ohtani remains the most dangerous single-swing player in baseball; even when he’s not scuffling, his quality of contact gives him one-swing upside every time he steps in.

He’s battled some postseason rust at times this October, but his regular-season power profile and Dodgers ballpark factors keep his HR chance elevated compared with most hitters.

The Dodgers’ lineup protection and the way Milwaukee plans to use righty relievers mean Ohtani should see pitches he can drive later in the game, especially if Peralta (or a righty reliever) misses his spot.

At +267, you’re buying solid probability rather than a huge payout. Ohtani is the most likely of the three to go deep tonight based on raw power and plate opportunities.

#2 - Freddie Freeman (+620)

Freddie Freeman delivered the Game 1 difference with a sixth-inning solo homer that broke a scoreless tie, a reminder he still owns big-game DNA.

His 2025 regular season remained elite with .295 with 24 homers, 90 RBI, and a robust OPS, and he has the veteran plate discipline to get into hitter-friendly counts against mistake pitches.

The +620 number appears long on surface probability given his season, but it reflects matchup nuance; the Brewers will mix arms and may use bullpen pieces to avoid letting Freeman see too many fastballs.

Freeman is the textbook “small unit, high-leverage” play, with more upside than raw odds imply, thanks to his ability to capitalize on one mistake.

#3 - Jackson Chourio (+491)

Chourio is the pure upside swing here: a 21-homer regular season with 78 RBI and an improving postseason profile, plus the athleticism to turn center-field loud contact into homers when he connects.

He profiles as the “if he gets pitch X, he’ll punish it” type of bet, high variance but real upside, especially if the Dodgers bring a reliever who misses elevation.

The +491 price captures that boom-or-bust nature: you’re buying a decent payout for a player who can change the game with a single swing, but his baseline HR probability is below Ohtani’s.

