Today’s Best MLB Home Run Prop Bets: Top 3 picks for Dodgers vs Blue Jays World Series Game 2 ft. George Springer, and more for October 25, 2025

Game 2 of the World Series is set to bring more fireworks as the Dodgers’ Yoshinobu Yamamoto takes the mound against Toronto’s Kevin Gausman, two frontline starters with dominant stuff, but facing lineups that can punish even the smallest mistake.

The Blue Jays enter riding the momentum of a thrilling Game 1 and Vladimir Guerrero Jr.’s postseason power surge, while George Springer continues to prove why he’s one of the best October hitters of his generation. On the other side, Shohei Ohtani headlines a Dodgers offense built for big moments.

With both teams capable of turning any at-bat into a momentum-swinging blast and the Rogers Centre expected to be electric, tonight’s matchup feels destined for another round of long-ball drama where one swing could define the night, or the series.

Today’s Three Best MLB Home Run Prop Bets for Dodgers vs Blue Jays World Series Game 2

#3. Vladimir Guerrero Jr. (+343) - Blue Jays vs. Yoshinobu Yamamoto

Vlad arrives at Rogers Centre with roller-coaster October form that reads like postseason legend: entering the World Series Game 2, he’s slashed .447 with 6 homers and a 1.412 OPS in this postseason, elite production that makes him the Blue Jays’ clearest long-ball engine.

Yamamoto is a privileged control-first RHP dominant when he’s on, but he’s also a heavy fastball/slider guy who, when elevated, can be punished by powerful righties.

Vlad’s strength is barreling mistakes middle-up; with the Blue Jays’ lineup protection and home-park familiarity, his path to a homer is simple, a mistake fastball or a tired reliever to attack. Backing Vlad is buying hot contact and repeatable power in a hitter-friendly environment.

#2. Shohei Ohtani (+221) - Dodgers vs. Kevin Gausman

Ohtani is the single most dangerous swing in baseball; his 2025 regular season 55 HR, 102 RBI, 1.014 OPS, and year-round barrel/exit-velo metrics make him a high-probability HR candidate on any night he starts in the lineup.

Tonight he’ll face Kevin Gausman, a veteran righty who has been strong in this postseason but who can be susceptible to elevated power contact when he misses his spot.

Ohtani’s approach to the ball, elite launch angles on mistakes, and the Dodgers’ lineup protection mean he’s likely to see at least one hittable pitch in the game.

At +221, you’re buying the highest raw probability among these three — not a huge payout, but the best mix of frequency and upside.

#1. George Springer (+543) - Blue Jays vs. Yoshinobu Yamamoto

Springer is a veteran postseason performer whose game thrives on short-window opportunities. He’s the kind of hitter who punishes one mistake and keeps delivering in big moments.

Against Yamamoto, Springer’s edge is experience and timing: Yamamoto’s fastball is attackable when elevated, and Springer has the plate discipline to work counts and force mistakes.

The long odds at +543 reflect the lower baseline frequency compared to Ohtani and Vlad, but Springer’s postseason track record and ability to drive mistakes make him a small-ticket, high-leverage option.

