Today’s Best MLB Home Run Prop Bets: Top 5 including Aaron Judge, Fernando Tatis Jr., and more for June 27, 2025

The long ball parade keeps rolling as June 27’s MLB slate serves up a juicy mix of matchups featuring some of the league’s hottest power bats. With favorable ballparks, struggling starters and hitters riding serious momentum, tonight’s home run props offer premium value.

Ad

From Fernando Tatis Jr.’s dominance against righties to Aaron Judge’s relentless power surge, this lineup of sluggers is built to leave the yard, and the odds are enticing for bettors chasing big swings.

Note: Odds are set by DraftKings Sportsbook and are subject to change. No outcome can be guaranteed when betting on sports.

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

Today’s Five Best MLB Home Run Prop Bets

#5 Ben Rice (+300)

Ben Rice could send one deep into the seats tonight (Credits: IMAGN)

Ben Rice is swinging one of the hottest bats in the Yankees’ lineup lately, and the timing couldn’t be better as he squares off against Mitch Spence at Yankee Stadium.

Ad

Trending

Rice has launched 14 homers this season and is coming off a four-game tear where he’s batting .375 with two home runs, a 1.411 OPS and a 47.4% OBP.

With a recent surge in hard contact and Yankee Stadium’s short porch favoring lefty power like his, Rice is well-positioned to add another long ball to his tally tonight.

#4 Aaron Judge (+190)

Aaron Judge could flex his power stroke in this game (Credits: IMAGN)

Aaron Judge remains an absolute menace at the plate this season, boasting a .361 average with 28 homers, 63 RBIs and a league-best 70 runs scored.

Ad

What makes Judge lethal is his ridiculous 95.0 mph average exit velocity and a towering 54.5% hard-hit rate, numbers that scream danger for opposing pitchers.

Facing Mitch Spence at Yankee Stadium, where Judge thrives with that right-field short porch, his absurd 24.4% barrel rate makes him a prime candidate to leave the yard once again tonight.

#3 Juan Soto (+400)

Juan Soto looks primed to crush one out today (Credits: IMAGN)

Juan Soto is flat-out torching baseballs right now. Over his last six games, he’s mashed five homers, driven in eight runs and posted a ridiculous 1.650 OPS. The swing looks effortless, the approach is locked in, and pitchers haven’t found an answer.

Ad

Tonight, he faces Mitch Keller, a struggling 1-10 righty who’s been prone to leaving pitches in the heart of the zone. With Soto’s barrel accuracy and ability to punish mistakes, this +400 prop feels like the kind of spot where he could make a baseball disappear into the Allegheny.

#2 Ketel Marte (+310)

Ketel Marte could smash a no-doubter in this matchup (Credits: IMAGN)

Ketel Marte is seeing the ball like a beach ball right now, batting an absurd .500 over his last seven games with three homers, nine RBIs and five doubles.

Ad

He’s torching pitchers to all fields and putting up a staggering 1.483 OPS during this tear. Tonight, he gets Eury Perez, a young arm with a bloated 6.17 ERA and control issues.

Given Marte’s scorching contact rates and ability to punish mistakes, this is a perfect matchup to back him for another long ball.

#1 Fernando Tatis Jr. (+245)

Fernando Tatis Jr. could unleash a monster shot under the lights tonight (Credits: IMAGN)

Fernando Tatis Jr. remains one of the most electric power-speed combos in the league, and he’s made a habit of punishing right-handed pitching in 2025, with 13 of his 15 home runs coming against them.

Ad

Hitting .261 with 37 RBIs and 57 runs scored, Tatis gets a crack at Nick Martinez, who’s struggled with hard contact and carries a 4.40 ERA into a hitter-friendly Reds ballpark.

With Tatis in rhythm and the splits in his favor, this matchup shapes up as an ideal spot for him to add to his home run total.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Shubham Soni Shubham Soni is a dedicated baseball journalist at Sportkeeda with a deep passion for Major League Baseball. Specializing in player profiles, in-depth analysis, and trade updates, He provides readers with expert insights and strategic advice to enhance their fantasy sports experience. With a keen focus on player performances, game previews, and betting trends. Know More