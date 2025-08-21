Today's Top MLB Pitchers Strikeouts Prop Bets: 5 picks including Justin Verlander, Dylan Cease, and more for August 21, 2025

Strikeout props for August 21 bring an interesting mix of proven veterans and volatile young arms on the mound. With pitchers like Justin Verlander trying to find wins despite strong outings, Dylan Cease flashing strikeout upside but battling inconsistency, and Joe Boyle bringing pure stuff with shaky command, bettors have plenty of angles to consider.

Add in Jason Alexander, who quietly handled the Orioles in his last matchup, and today’s slate offers both safe plays and high-risk, high-reward options worth a closer look.

Today's Top Five MLB Pitchers Strikeouts Prop Bets

#5. Dylan Cease: Over 5.5 (-140)

Dylan Cease has been inconsistent with control this season, carrying a 4.61 ERA and 1.31 WHIP across 132.2 innings, but his strikeout ability remains elite with 171 Ks and an 11.6 K/9.

He’s coming off a rough outing against the Dodgers, where six walks limited him to just 3.1 innings and two strikeouts, but before that, he struck out 7, 9, and 9 in his previous three starts.

Cease’s strikeout prop sits at 5.5, and given San Francisco’s swing-and-miss tendencies, he has a strong chance to rebound if he keeps his walks under control. The volatility makes him a riskier play, but his upside is undeniable.

#4. Jason Alexander: Under 4.5 (-160)

Jason Alexander hasn’t been a big name in strikeout markets, but he’s quietly putting together solid outings with a 4.74 ERA and 35 Ks in 43.2 innings (7.2 K/9).

He just faced Baltimore on August 16 and turned in one of his best performances of the season, working six innings of three-hit ball with six strikeouts. While the Orioles’ lineup is tough, that recent success against them shows Alexander can find spots to miss bats.

His strikeout prop is likely to be set around 3.5, and with his recent form, the over has sneaky value if he can repeat that mix of efficiency and command.

#3. Quinn Priester: Under 4.5 (-160)

Quinn Priester carrying an impressive 11-2 record with a 3.48 ERA and 1.24 WHIP across 124 innings. He’s shown steady strikeout ability with 100 punchouts (7.3 K/9) while keeping walks manageable at 2.9 per nine.

In his last outing against Cincinnati, Priester struck out five over 5.1 innings, allowing just two runs on six hits. Facing the Cubs today, he’ll be tested by a lineup that can be streaky but doesn’t go down easily.

With his recent form and consistent workload, Priester’s strikeout prop will hinge on whether he can miss enough bats against a patient Chicago offense.

#2. Justin Verlander: Over 3.5 (-165) (Safest pick of the day)

Justin Verlander’s record might look rough at 1-9, but his last outing was vintage form, striking out eight batters over seven scoreless innings against the Rays with no walks allowed.

On the season, he’s posted a 4.23 ERA and 1.42 WHIP across 106.1 innings, tallying 95 strikeouts for an 8.0 K/9. While his walk rate (3.0 BB/9) has been a bit elevated, Verlander still knows how to attack the zone and miss bats when his command is sharp.

Today, he faces a Padres lineup that mixes patience with power, a test of whether his recent dominance can carry over. If he maintains the same rhythm and efficiency he showed against Tampa Bay, his strikeout prop looks very playable.

#1. Joe Boyle: Under 4.5 (+100) (Bold prediction of the day)

Joe Boyle’s numbers show the classic power arm profile with upside but volatility. In just 32.2 innings, he’s struck out 34 batters (9.4 K/9), but his 18 walks (5.0 BB/9) and six home runs allowed highlight his control issues.

His last start against San Francisco was a rough one, lasting only two innings with three strikeouts and four earned runs. The Cardinals’ lineup doesn’t strike out as much as others, which adds some risk, but Boyle’s stuff is good enough to pile up Ks quickly if he can stay in the zone.

With his strikeout prop likely posted around 3.5, the over is playable for bettors who can tolerate the volatility, though his short outings make it a boom-or-bust spot.

